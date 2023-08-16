How your brain tricks you into eating more the fatter you get

Overweight people’s brains tell them to eat more and that they aren’t full the heavier they get, a new study suggests.

Analysis of brain scans revealed the hypothalamus, a key organ in the brain, is bigger in overweight people and it is thought the larger it is the more a person feels hungry.

The hypothalamus is a region deep in the brain which is roughly the size of an almond and it is involved in controlling vital body processes.

It is instrumental in regulating body temperature, controlling how much water the body retains, sex drive and the release of oxytocin, the so-called cuddle hormone.

Analysis of MRI scans from more than 1,300 people found that those with a higher BMI also had a larger hypothalamus.

Dr Stephanie Brown, from the University of Cambridge, said the hypothalamus had long been linked to body weight.

However, it was not known exactly what role it played and if it could be controlled to help with weight loss.

Traditional MRI scans reveal little about the organ but the Cambridge team created a way to see it clearly in images, which clarified its connection with BMI.

Scientists have not yet discovered whether being overweight enlarges the hypothalamus, or if having a naturally larger one leads to a weight gain.

“Evidence from animal studies show that a high-fat diet is sufficient to cause inflammatory processes in the hypothalamus within just three days,” Dr Brown said.

She added that it was possible that if a person had a poor diet, that could trigger inflammation that would dysregulate the hypothalamus, creating a vicious circle.

“It is also possible, however, that some people have larger hypothalami from an early age, which could cause their appetites to be difficult to regulate,” she added.

The work does not reveal exactly how the organ affects weight. It was possible, the team said, that a swollen hypothalamus could be targeted by diet and drugs in a bid to shrink it and curb overactive appetites.

Dr Brown said: “We are looking forward to understanding more about these changes in the brain, so that treatments can be targeted effectively and ultimately contribute to reducing health conditions in people living with obesity.”

She added that weight-loss jabs, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which curb appetite in overweight patients act via the hypothalamus.

She believes the drugs could possibly help shrink an enlarged hypothalamus.

“The hypothalamus is a key region for appetite regulation as it sends and responds to signals and hormones from the gut,” she said.

“This could mean that treatments that act mainly peripherally in the body (ie, not in the brain) could also impact hypothalamic function and over time, structure.”

The study is published in the journal Neuroimage: Clinical.