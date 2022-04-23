| 6.5°C Dublin

How writers exorcised traumatic memories of the Irish Civil War

Many people wanted to consign the Civil War to oblivion. Síobhra Aiken, author and descendant of Frank Aiken, tells Kim Bielenberg how some broke the silence to reveal deep psychological wounds

Kim Bielenberg

It has been described as the “unspeakable war”. There is a common view that participants in the Irish Civil War preferred not to talk about a conflict that tore families apart, divided the nation and embittered politics for generations.

Síobhra Aiken has delved deeply into writings about the conflict for her new book Spiritual Wounds, and suggests this impression of a veil of silence is not entirely accurate.

