How women’s football in Ireland bounced back from decades of prejudice to take its place on the world stage

As Katie McCabe prepares to lead her team out against Australia, history shows just how many obstacles players have had to overcome

Captain Katie McCabe celebrates with her team-mates after they qualified for the World Cup. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland’s women’s football team today prepares to compete for the first time in the World Cup finals in Australia – and the growing popularity of women’s football is seen by many sports followers as a relatively recent phenomenon.

But just over 100 years ago, women’s football was a major spectator sport across Britain and Ireland, played in professional soccer grounds in front of thousands of spectators.

However, the popularity of the women’s game was seen by the male-dominated rulers of the sport as a threat to the men’s professional game.

In 1921 the English Football Association unanimously passed an urgent resolution banning women’s football from professional football grounds.

While sports such as hockey, tennis and croquet were open to middle-class women in Victorian society mainly through the schools they attended, it was denied to their working-class counterparts.

However, records in the 1890s show football being played by growing numbers of working-class women who were employed in factories and mills in the industrialised areas of Britain, and in north-east Ulster.

According to historian Helge Faller, the popularity of women’s football was boosted by the establishment of the British Ladies Football Club (BLFC) in 1895. Faller identifies the clubs’ exhibition tours as the start of organised women’s football in Ireland.

Large crowds turned out in Dublin, Belfast, Drogheda and Wexford in 1895 and 1896 to see local teams providing opposition for the touring English women.

As the game grew in popularity in the early years of the 20th century, the outbreak of World War I in August 1914 further accelerated its development.

With men fighting in the trenches of Europe, women replaced their menfolk in factories and mills. Women’s factory football teams were soon organised and the game flourished.

One such game played after the war at Goodison Park in Liverpool on December 26, 1920, attracted a crowd of 53,000, with another 10,000-15,000 reportedly turned away because the ground was full.

But on December 5, 1921, the FA passed a resolution banning all women’s teams from playing on association-affiliated grounds, arguing that the game of football “is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged”.

While women continued to play football in amateur league structures, without access to professional grounds the mass appeal of women’s football gradually disappeared.

In Ireland, two months after the Anglo-Irish truce in July 1921, the Leinster Football Association broke away from the Irish Football Association to form the Football Association of Ireland. The FAI would subsequently govern football in the 26 counties.

Ireland playing the USA in a friendly in September 1999. Photo: Getty

Football archivist Helena Byrne says the game was not played by large numbers of Irish women because the Irish Free State economy was predominantly based on agriculture rather than industry. Unlike in Northern Ireland and Britain, where widespread women’s employment provided a gateway into organised sport, this opportunity was not available to most Irish women.

In May 1925, a touring French women’s team played an exhibition game at Windsor Park in Belfast, but a planned game in Dublin was cancelled because of strong objections to female athletes by the Irish Vigilance Association.

No such objections occurred in 1927 when Scottish side Rutherglen toured Ireland. Before an attendance of 12,000 at Shamrock Rovers’ ground in Milltown, the visitors beat a Dublin selection 9-1, with the proceeds from the game donated to Holles Street Hospital.

In the fledgling Irish Free State of the 1920s and 1930s, a conservative Catholic Church ensured that the role of most women in society was limited.

It was the modernisation and transformation of Ireland’s economy and society in the late 1960s and early 1970s that resulted in the re-emergence of women’s football with the establishment of new clubs and organised leagues across the country – including the Ladies League of Ireland, the Leinster Ladies League and the Civil Service Ladies League.

In 1973 the Ladies Football Association of Ireland (LFAI) was formed to organise women’s football nationwide and the Ladies League of Ireland began on March 4, 1973, when Cahir Park from Tipperary beat Galway side Elms United at West Park in Galway.

Two months later, on May 13, the Republic of Ireland played their first international game as young Dundalk striker Paula Gorham’s hat-trick secured a 3-2 win in an away friendly game against Wales in Llanelli.

The Irish team made their competitive debut on September 19, 1982, in a European qualifier with a 3-0 loss to Scotland.

Ireland’s first competitive win on the international stage came on October 2, 1982, when they beat Northern Ireland 2-1 in an away game in the same competition.

In 1991, the Ladies Football Association of Ireland became affiliated to the FAI and in 2001 it became the Women’s Football Association of Ireland.

Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland

On the field of play, the new millennium brought Irish women’s football their first success in 2000 with the winning of the Celt Cup, a four-team tournament that featured Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man.

Despite winning their Tier 2 group and finishing above Romania, Croatia, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Malta in their 2005 Uefa Women’s European Championship campaign, Ireland failed to secure promotion to the elite group of nations that competed directly for qualification to major tournaments.

Despite these setbacks, Ireland enjoyed success at Under-17 and Under-19 levels. In 2010, a team that included current World Cup stars Ciara Grant and Denise O’Sullivan were runners-up in the Women’s Under-17 Championship and quarter-finalists in the Women’s Under-17 World Cup.

Four years later in 2014, Ireland’s World Cup captain Katie McCabe was part of the Irish team that reached the Uefa Under-19 Championship semi-finals.

Despite such significant strides on the international stage, in 2017 the Irish senior squad had to resort to a threatened boycott of an international match against Slovakia because of substandard treatment by the FAI including having to hand back tracksuits and changing in airport toilets.

Agreement was reached with the association, and a professional approach to all aspects of player management and welfare has finally culminated in the international success of the national team, and their participation in the World Cup finals under the guidance of manager Vera Pauw.

​ Today, women’s football has once again claimed its rightful place on the world stage, so let us celebrate this new era and the presence of Ireland’s highly talented team at the top table of world football.​

Dr Patrick McGarty is a senior lecturer in public policy at Munster Technological University