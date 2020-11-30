| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to stop shopping heaven from turning to hell as the threat of Covid-19 continues to loom

Stay safe: Shops will reopen tomorrow on Henry Street in Dublin. People are advised to take advantage of the later opening hours .Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Stay safe: Shops will reopen tomorrow on Henry Street in Dublin. People are advised to take advantage of the later opening hours .Photo: Gerry Mooney

Stay safe: Shops will reopen tomorrow on Henry Street in Dublin. People are advised to take advantage of the later opening hours .Photo: Gerry Mooney

Stay safe: Shops will reopen tomorrow on Henry Street in Dublin. People are advised to take advantage of the later opening hours .Photo: Gerry Mooney

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Christmas countdown begins tomorrow as shops reopen – but now that the safety blanket of lockdown is gone, how can people mind themselves and others from Covid-19?

Public health specialist Dr Emer Shelley said the hope is that everyone “will not descend at once” when shops open their doors. Good advice is to make the most of the generous stretch yet before the festivities with some careful pacing and planning.

“People should take advantage of the longer opening hours,” said Dr Shelley, who is dean of public health in the Royal College of Physicians.

Privacy