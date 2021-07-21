How to stay safe while driving in the hot weather as temperatures soar

With temperatures soaring, road safety chiefs are appealing to road users to drive safely.

When the country sees hot weather many issues can arise for road users, including the ‘sun glare’ along with motorists driving more dangerously due to being uncomfortable in the car or being impatient.

Here are tips on how you can stay safe while driving in the hot weather:

Wear sunglasses while driving

Reduce the risk of sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sunglasses. Motorists should be particularly aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

Keep drinking water in the car

Ensure you have adequate supplies of water as any delays to journeys could result in you being stuck in traffic for a period time in hot conditions.

Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

Avoid driving between 11am and 2pm if possible

The hottest hours of the day are between 11am and 2pm. So, if possible avoid driving during these times as cars can be a heat trap.

Make sure your windscreen is clear and you have plenty of window washer fluid

Ensure your windscreen is clear of grease or grime inside and out. Make sure you have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

Wear suncream

Many people forget that you can get burnt while driving, so make sure to wear suncream when in and out of the car.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged the public to “regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children.”

Don’t drive if you think you might have heat exhaustion

Do not drive if you think you might have heat exhaustion. If you think you have it give yourself at least 30 minutes to cool down before getting behind the wheel.

If you haven’t cooled down in this time it could be heat stroke and you should seek medical attention.

"Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes,” Dr Holohan said.

“Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty.

"If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.”

The HSE has today released tips on how to stay cool and has advised anyone who thinks they may have heat stroke or be seriously dehydrated to content their GP or go to a hospital emergency department.

Bring a wet cloth in the car to cool yourself down

The HSE said dampening your skin can help you to keep cool in this hot weather, so bring a wet cloth in your car which you can then use when you become overheated.

Try to keep it in a cool dry place, like your glove compartment.

Listen to music at a moderate sound level

Noel Gibbons, road safety officer with Mayo County Council, says there is anecdotal evidence of a relationship between hot weather and anger on the road.

He said this is due to people being in uncomfortable conditions as cars may get hot and sticky, or from being impatient as they are longing to get to their destination faster.

For those who get road rage, he suggests taking deep breaths and listening to music at a moderate level.

"Music has therapeutic effects, while also making the drive more enjoyable,” he said.

Don’t engage with angry road users

"If someone is provoking you, don't look back, don't gesture, don't press that horn for a very long time, share the road with cyclists and pedestrians,” Mr Gibbons said.

"You don't want to invite them to a bigger problem, and if you're driving away, you're never going to see that person again.

"At the end of the day, it's maybe just a few harmful words for a few seconds of your day. So just relax and you could actually make your drive enjoyable."

Avoid your mobile phone

Even using a hands-free device is a form of distraction on the road, with serious risks. Instead of lighting up your screen to check the time, put your phone far out of reach and accept that you’ll be at your destination soon enough.

Invest in a windshield sunshade

This is a pre-commute strategy, but one that makes all the difference.

If your car will be left in an area under direct sunlight, use a windshield sunshade to ease the heat when you begin your commute.

Allow extra time for your journey

Always allow extra time for your journey so you don’t become impatient and stressed on the road. As many people will drive to outdoor beauty spots during the hot weather give yourself extra time in case of traffic.