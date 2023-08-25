How to speak American football to the Notre Dame and Navy fans descending on Dublin

While words like touchdown, huddle and end zone are self-explanatory, it might be best to limit your usage of muff, butt fumble and naked bootleg unless you’re sure of your company

The last time the Notre Dame and Navy met in Dublin, it was described as “the biggest movement of Americans across the Atlantic since D-Day”. At the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, the two legendary American college football sides will engage in sporting combat in front of 40,000 travelling supporters keen to fly the Stars and Stripes on a beachhead in Ireland.

Organisers claim the game and its surrounding events will generate an economic boost of €147m for Ireland, with the post-match exodus anticipated to be one the busiest in Dublin Airport’s history. The game will be televised live on NBC in the US to an estimated audience of more than four million, while Sky Sports will be broadcasting live to Irish and UK audiences. The syndicated Dan Patrick radio show with guest Will Ferrell is expected to broadcast live from Dublin, as will the top Fox Sports show, Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, featuring former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn. ​

Add to that a huge corporate presence on the ground, with hundreds of top management from multinationals like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, IBM and Goldman Sachs, all in the city for a weekend of football partying. Up to 20 US congressmen and senators, as well as the secretary of the US Navy, are making the trip.

After the last Dublin encounter between these two rivals in September 2012, fans fanned out all over the country for weeks, with a sea of ‘Fighting Irish’ flags dotting tourist touchstones such as Blarney Castle, the Lakes of Killarney and the Rock of Cashel. For a tourism industry staggering punch-drunk from a wet and dreary summer, this autumn invasion could be a shot in the arm.

A basic smattering of American football terms will be a must for any Irish guys and gals looking to cosy up with some of these visiting Yanks around the confines of the Brazen Head, O’Donoghues or Coppers. While words like touchdown, huddle and end zone are self-explanatory, it might be best to limit your usage of muff, butt fumble and naked bootleg unless you’re sure of your company.

A cheerleader in the 2012 clash between Notre Dame and Navy at the Aviva. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile

Locals around Dublin 4 should also prepare for impromptu ‘tailgate parties’ — an essential of any American football game. These are best described as a supercharged urban picnic, often with beer and mounds of artery-clogging foods, traditionally grilled on the tailgates of pick-up trucks. Crowds congregate to eat, drink and revel in the paraphernalia of their respective teams. Diehard fans often use the tailgate as a stage to display their support by proudly body painting their team colours — “going buckwild”, in football parlance. It does involve a fair degree of nakedness, so cover gran’s eyes if you happen to pass.

The Navy mascot — Bill the Goat — dates from the days when ships kept such animals for a ready supply of milk and butter. Expect to encounter multitudes of be-horned Yanks bumping your beer in pubs around the Aviva.

The Notre Dame leprechaun, meanwhile, is one of the most recognised sporting emblems in America. Designed by the artist Theodore Drake for just $50 in 1965, the green-suited epitome of the ‘little people’ invariably appears in aggressive pose with his fists up, ready to battle anyone that comes his way.

Conal Fagan speaks about being the first Irish Notre Dame Mascot

No American football game is complete without cheerleaders. Leading the crowd in foot-stamping and hand-capping routines, their role is to rouse fans to ever greater heights of abandon. Some of their most effective routines are the simplest: “Peanut Butter, Reese’s Cup/ You mess with us, we’ll kick your butt.”

The first American college football game in Ireland was held in 1988 as part the Dublin millennium celebrations. American college teams have also played in Japan, Canada, the Bahamas and Mexico over the years.

Saturday’s fixture at the Aviva is the opening game of the college football season. Next year’s match at the Dublin stadium will be Georgia Tech v Florida State. Interestingly, former Kerry All-Ireland minor champion David Shanahan plays on the Georgia Tech team — the first Irishman ever to receive a full scholarship to play American college football. During his first season, he appeared in all 12 games and handled all of Georgia Tech’s 61 punts — despite having never played in an American football game before.

For those at the game, some words of wisdom from the late Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who had the best lines in the sport: “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”

Notre Dame v Navy is at the Aviva on Saturday, August 26 at 7.30pm