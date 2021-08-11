How those buying top-end homes get huge discounts as market overheats

Buyers of expensive trophy homes are getting huge reductions on asking prices as midmarket house hunters continue to face spiralling costs.

An examination of sale prices on the Property Price Register against the asking price of houses by estate agents reveals large discounts are being secured by buyers at the top end of the market.

But experts say this does not mean cheaper houses are on the way for the rest of us.

Between June and July of this year more than 130 homes sold for more than €1m, the Property Price Register shows.

In the cases where asking price information was still available, over one-third of houses at the highest end sold for less than the asking price.

In Dublin 4, a former embassy on tree-lined Northumberland Road sold for more than €1m below its €2.5m asking price, with steep discounts also being clocked up on trophy homes in Foxrock, Dalkey, and Dundrum.

58 Northumberland Road in plush Dublin 4 is a large Victorian semi-detached redbrick house that was once the German Embassy where Éamon de Valera notoriously expressed his condolences on behalf of the Irish people after Adolf Hitler's death.

It sold for €1.3m, having been put on the market for €2.5m.

In nearby Ailesbury Road, Number 15, on the affluent tree-lined avenue, was put on the market in March 2020 at €5.9m, it sold for €3.4m, according to the Property Price Register.

But in this case the main house was sold without its mews, which had been included in the guiding price.

The Laurels in Foxrock, a four-bed Victorian property built in the 1860s, sold for €95,000 under the asking price. The house has authentic original features including corniced ceilings and shuttered sash windows, and it has been extended in its time to 2,465 sq ft.

Despite the discounts estate agents say the deals do not mean the market has gone soft, but that fewer potential buyers and more cash buyers means dynamics can be different.

Marion Finnegan, managing director of Sherry FitzGerald Residential & Advisory, said houses at the upper end of the market “seem to be selling relatively quickly.”

“In the main we are achieving asking prices in most of the properties,” she said.

“It’s a shallower pool in terms of demand, but it isn’t an area that’s in any way challenged.”

Burnham, at 1 Pakenham Road, in Monkstown, south county Dublin, sold for €1.43m, having guided at €1.5m.

The four-bedroom period end of terrace boasts four bedrooms, a drawing room and a dining room. It is within walking distance of the well-to-do Monkstown village and close to the popular swimming spot of Seapoint.

The massive discounts have not been confined to the leafy, well-heeled suburbs of Dublin.

In county Laois, Stripe billionaire John Collison has bought one of Ireland’s largest and most prestigious country estates. The Abbeyleix Estate comes with 1,120 acres and includes a large area of ancient native woodland. It was on the market for €20m. The house sold for €11.5m, according to the Property Price Register, although that does not include a consideration for the land.

In Cork, Shamrock Place, a mansion on the Blackrock Road, sold for €1.4m, having been placed on the market at €1.5m. The five bed house sits on 0.3 acre of gardens.

In Galway, 10 Scath na Mara, a six-bed, 560 sqm property, went for €100,000 under the asking price.

The discounts come at a time when would-be first-time buyers and other ordinary buyers are struggling to get on the property ladder.

In the traditionally working class suburb of Inchicore, 6 Woodfield Terrace, a three-bed redbrick, is currently on the market for €475,000. The latest offer on the property is €605,000, with bidding ongoing.

Professor Kieran McQuinn at the ESRI said softer prices at the top of the market do not mean cheaper houses for the rest of us.

“The general feeling seems to be in the market that things are heating up. Houses are very quickly moving to the sale agreed basis,” he said.

“At the top end, that can always be a micro-market in itself, it could well be that that market is not maybe reflective of the broader general trends that are going on in the market place. I’m not aware of anything to suggest why products at the top end of the scale are experiencing different trends as to what the general market is experiencing,” Mr McQuinn said.

The underlying trend is “certainly a pick-up in house prices,” according to Mr McQuinn, and price growth “all seems to be increasing,” he added.

Looking to the rest of this year, the increase in house prices aimed at first-time buyers looks set to continue.

“Clearly there is a bit of momentum in the market, whether that lasts till the end of the year, it’s difficult to tell. What we do observe on the supply side is supply is lower than what it would have been in the absence of the pandemic,” Mr McQuinn said.

The shortfall in supply “is going to put further pressure on prices,” he said.