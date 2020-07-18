How the 'keep cup' became a casualty of the pandemic

One of the early casualties of Covid-19 was the reusable coffee cup. Reducing waste took second place to avoiding infection. In the early days, little was known about the disease, how contagious it was and how it was spreading. Now, as society reopens, some cafés are looking for ways to safely reintroduce 'keep cups'.

"Initially when it all happened, we had to say no to reusable cups. We were expecting this massive wave coming towards us, you know," says Frank Kavanagh, co-founder of Cloud Picker Coffee, a Dublin roastery with a coffee shop on Pearse Street and an outlet in Crumlin.

Before the coronavirus, about 50-60pc of Cloud Picker's clients brought reusable cups. Now, Kavanagh says, it is 25-30pc. "It's not bad, but we need to do better," he adds.

His shop has introduced a 'contactless coffee' system. Customers put their reusable cup on a wooden board that is slid under a plastic barrier to the barista, who pours in the coffee from a separate container without touching the cup, then slides it back. The challenge, Kavanagh says, will be to make customers realise that the system is safer than using disposable cups. Sorcha Kavanagh runs the Conscious Cup campaign, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to reduce plastic waste, and is supporting the drive for similar system systems to be implemented in coffee shops, bars and restaurants throughout Ireland. "At the end of the day, we have conscious consumers. Obviously, we're in the middle of a pandemic, but when that's over, we still have this climate emergency to deal with," she says. "What we need to do is find solutions that work." Last month, the Government said it was developing guidelines to encourage different sectors to think about sustainability as they reopen. Plastic is necessary in some cases, however, such as producing hospital masks and safety gear. "When you talk about conventional plastic, it is a great material," says Dr Tanja Narancic, assistant professor in microbiology and biochemistry at University College Dublin. "It is lightweight, which allows you to transport goods without making a lot of greenhouse gases. It's also great to make insulation material for houses, again decreasing the greenhouse gas emissions." Many biodegradable alternatives do not convey the same material benefits, so a team of researchers from UCD led by Dr Narancic and Professor Kevin O'Connor investigated whether they could blend certain types of biodegradable polymers - that is, plastics - to improve their material properties. Their results confirmed that polylactic acid, a type of plastic often used in packaging, can be biodegradable if placed in an industrial composter. Many Irish waste management systems aren't yet equipped to deal with it, however. Industrial composters are not like domestic garden compost bins. They use temperatures of 50-60C and specific micro-organisms to break down waste. The researchers found that although some plastics can be broken down in these conditions, they generally won't in your backyard. They found one blend of polymers that could be composted at home, but this is not yet widely available. The scientists say cutting back on single-use plastic should be the priority. "The overall plastic strategy should be to prevent," says O'Connor. "And where you can't prevent, reduce."