How the far-right Irish National Party reacted after altercation at Fermanagh conference

The deputy leader of the far-right National Party has condemned the attack on its ard fheis in Co Fermanagh which left six people injured – and vowed to “eradicate” the “evil ideology” of the “communist thugs” behind it.

James Reynolds was speaking at the luxury Lough Erne Resort after a brawl in which protesters disrupted his anti-immigration party’s political conference on Sunday afternoon, resulting in injuries and an arrest.

“These criminals represent the most evil ideology known to humanity, namely the communist ideology and we must never forget that communism has cost more than 100 million lives on this planet,” he told delegates at the interrupted gathering.

“One hundred million lives since the Bolshevik revolution was unleashed in Russia in 1917.

“Bolshevism and communism represent as grave a threat to the future of humanity as a nuclear Armageddon.”

His speech was met with rapturous applause and loud cheers by those attending the annual conference of the fringe party which is based in the Irish Republic.

Mr Reynolds claimed the “criminal attack” was carried out by “red communist thugs” as he praised the “gallant courage of those who held the line”, adding that some had been hospitalised.

He was greeted by more cheers when he likened them to Spartans – elite warriors from Ancient Greece.

“It fills me with great pride,” Mr Reynolds added.

“We will ultimately prevail – and when we prevail we will eradicate forever the threat of communism.”

The National Party is staunchly anti-immigrant and had strong opposing views to the Covid vaccination and lockdown rules.

It was also included in a recent country report by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who claimed they are a ‘far-right hate and extremist group’.

The group has no elected representatives.

Mr Reynolds also took to social media to claim that the altercation was an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the party’s 2022 conference from taking place and praising those who helped keep women and children safe.

“The far-left in Ireland feel entitled to bludgeon people with hammers in broad daylight,” he said.

“Why? Because the NGO sector and media establishment give it moral sanction.

“The same people demand ‘hate speech’ legislation to create a two-tier justice system where they are on top.”

The PSNI received a report of a “large altercation” on the Lough Shore Road at around 1.15pm on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two people were treated for injuries at the scene and four others were taken to hospital – none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The Lough Erne Resort has apologised for the inconvenience caused to guests and thanked the emergency services.

“Please be advised that this was an isolated incident and it is business as usual at the resort with guest check-ins taking place as normal,” they said on social media.

Both police and paramedics attended the incident with several police cars seen parked outside a function room called The Ross Suite.

The entrance was cordoned off and yellow evidence markers placed on the ground outside.

A witness, who did not want to be named, previously said that the National Party was holding its conference when a minibus full of people arrived and a large brawl took place.

"They said they were anti-fascists,” they claimed.

"One person got hit with a car, and I think potentially there were knives involved,

"One man’s hand was bleeding quite badly.”

The National Party was founded in 2016 by Cork man Justin Barrett, who was once a leader of Youth Defence, the extreme anti-abortion group prominent in the 1990s.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with affray, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The suspect is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.