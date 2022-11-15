| 8°C Dublin

How the far-right Irish National Party reacted after altercation at Fermanagh conference

Police attended the incident at the hotel resort on Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen on Sunday Expand

Brett Campbell

The deputy leader of the far-right National Party has condemned the attack on its ard fheis in Co Fermanagh which left six people injured – and vowed to “eradicate” the “evil ideology” of the “communist thugs” behind it.

James Reynolds was speaking at the luxury Lough Erne Resort after a brawl in which protesters disrupted his anti-immigration party’s political conference on Sunday afternoon, resulting in injuries and an arrest.   

