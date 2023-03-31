How RTÉ’s next director general can succeed where Dee Forbes failed

Tubridy’s replacement as Late Late host will be the least of the new chief’s concerns as the national broadcaster faces defining choices about its future

Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy. Photo by Colin Keegan/Collins

John Burns

The job advertisement said the next director general “must ensure RTÉ’s place in Irish public life, be culturally engaged, digitally knowledgeable and have strong editorial judgment”. They should demonstrate “a track record of successful leadership within complex organisations” and have the business acumen to make sure RTÉ remains on a sound financial footing.