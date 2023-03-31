How RTÉ’s next director general can succeed where Dee Forbes failed

The job advertisement said the next director general “must ensure RTÉ’s place in Irish public life, be culturally engaged, digitally knowledgeable and have strong editorial judgment”. They should demonstrate “a track record of successful leadership within complex organisations” and have the business acumen to make sure RTÉ remains on a sound financial footing.

What’s actually needed from the next DG is much simpler, says a station insider: do a deal with the Government; do a deal with the trade unions.

It’s the same to-do list Dee Forbes got on Monday, July 11, 2016 when she was the surprise successor to Noel Curran. Forbes, who had been managing director of Discovery Networks for northern Europe, was the first ‘outsider’ to be appointed DG in 50 years. She had no direct experience of RTÉ, nor of programme-making; her skill set was managerial and commercial. The ideal person, then, to negotiate a deal with Government on the licence fee, and on cost-cutting with unions? Yet, in the end, she did neither.

Within months of her taking over, RTÉ announced the outsourcing of children’s TV programmes. Not so fast, said the unions. You’re breaching a ‘guiding principles agreement’ that says we have to be consulted first. Management had to climb down. She was off to a shaky start.

For the next seven years, Forbes tried to persuade the Government to reform the licence fee, stuck at €160 since January 2008, and which fewer and fewer homes have to pay since they no longer own TV sets. Richard Bruton, as communications minister, announced in 2019 that the fee would be replaced by “a device-independent broadcasting charge” by 2024, but that plan fell with the last government.

The current government rejected the key recommendation of the Future of Media Commission: that RTÉ be funded directly from the exchequer. The issue is now being examined by a technical group, which is due to report to Catherine Martin, the media minister, very soon. Reform is promised by the end of next year.

This is far too late for Forbes, whose Cassandra-ish warnings about RTÉ’s finances have been continuously ignored. In February 2018, she said “2018 is the pivotal year”. “If there isn’t movement on funding, then there will be severe consequences for us.” There weren’t. “It needs to be fixed, or else,” she said in August 2022. “And we really are at the ‘or else’ moment.” Again, the DG who cried wolf was ignored. Her successor will surely adopt a different approach.

“When Dee Forbes was appointed DG, a huge play was made of the licence fee, and against that benchmark you would have to say it has been an unsuccessful tenure,” says Kevin Rafter, professor of political communication at DCU. “She has singularly failed to make the case in relation to reform of the licence fee, or an increase in the amount, notwithstanding huge lobbying, a lot of megaphone diplomacy, and angsty letters to Government.”

Rafter faced a similar challenge when he became chairman of the Arts Council in 2019. At behind-closed-doors meetings, he convinced senior officials to increase the council’s grant from €80m in 2019 to €130m in each of the last three years.

“The more you are out talking and the more megaphone diplomacy you are doing, the weaker your position is,” he says. “You get around the table, make your case, and you trade. RTÉ didn’t manage to bring the political system with them, and meanwhile they are still talking about pay cuts and job numbers. You get a sense of an endless Groundhog Day between management and the trade unions, and an absence of clarity.

“So in terms of Dee Forbes’ tenure, it has not been particularly successful in delivering for RTÉ.”

She did extract some extra cash from the exchequer, however. Following threats to close Lyric FM’s studios in Limerick as part of a €60m savings plan in 2019, Bruton gave RTÉ an extra €50m over the next five years, dressed up as compensation for the increased number of pensioners getting a free TV licence.

The bailout was soon forgotten as the number of households declaring themselves TV-free increased. Rory Coveney, RTÉ’s director of strategy and a possible successor to Forbes, recently told an Oireachtas committee: “The rise of no-TV homes has risen from 3pc seven or eight years ago to 16.5pc today, so it’s growing at a clip of about €2m per year in terms of the impact to us. It’s just not sustainable.”

Amid the incessant demands for changes to the licence fee, however, there was no sign of serious reform within RTÉ. Despite a series of ‘voluntary exit’ programmes, its workforce never seems to diminish. There were 1,850 employees in 2002, and there are 1,871 now, or 1,755 full-time equivalents. In the interim, it has offloaded the National Symphony Orchestra and its musicians to the National Concert Hall, saving €8m a year.

In April 2017, RTÉ workers voted down a proposed ‘stability agreement’, including pay cuts for two years for anyone earning more than €40,000. The top earners did take a 15pc pay cut, with Ryan Tubridy down €55,000 to €440,000 between 2019 and 2021 and Joe Duffy’s earnings dropping from €392,494 to €351,000 in the same period. While the nation is fixated on the pay of the top stars, however, their combined earnings represent less than 1pc of RTÉ’s total operating costs.

Much less attention is paid to the large managerial class at Montrose, some 119 of whom earn more than €100,000 a year, and whose allowances amount to about €1.18m a year, according to figures obtained by the Irish Independent last March under the Freedom of Information Act.

Car allowances made up most of that. Abolishing them would be an easy and eco-friendly win for the next DG. It would also be a bold, public act of leadership, something critics say has been largely absent from RTÉ over the last seven years.

“How visible has Dee Forbes been? Not very,” says Breda Brown, communications director of Unique Media. “In terms of telling us where the organisation is going, and how we are going to get there, I can count on one hand the number of times I have heard her on radio or TV talking about it. She comes out to address issues, rather than to tell us in a positive way where the organisation is going.”

Brown believes the next DG should have a strong record of organisational transformation and leadership, but also offer more public prominence, in the style of Martin Shanahan, the former chief executive of IDA Ireland.

“There needs to be more visibility, internally and externally,” she says. “Visibility creates opportunities for accountability — when you are out and about, you will be questioned by people, by the media. I’m not sure that’s been there as much as it should have been.”

Rafter agrees about the need for the next DG to spell out their ambition for the station, and what it’s going to look like in five years. When there’s a big event like Covid-19 or a general election, Irish people still gravitate to RTÉ, which retains a unique place in the media landscape, he says. The question is what happens between those events, and what model does the broadcaster want to adopt — be like the BBC, a commissioning station like Channel 4, or something else entirely?

“On its website you are getting gossip and tabloid articles alongside public service journalism. So what is the profile of the organisation?” Rafter wonders.

“I think RTÉ needs to strip back a lot of what it does. Get down to core. It needs to get off that site in Donnybrook; which [would give] it the ability to trade and negotiate with Government. Selling the site piecemeal was a strategic mistake, to my mind. That should have been part of an overall conversation about what RTÉ wants to be in five to 10 years.”

So is there an example of organisational transformation the next DG could imitate? Brown points to An Post, another semi-state agency, where David McRedmond has been chief executive since September 2016.

“It was clear what the vision was, how they were going to get there, and when they hit milestones along the way,” she says. “A lot of hard decisions had to be made, but they managed to keep all their employees on board.”

McRedmond, whose seven-year contract with An Post also expires this year, is the bookies’ favourite to succeed Forbes. A former chief executive of TV3, he persuaded both government and trade unions to buy into a transformation programme at An Post. He negotiated two increases in the price of stamps, and €30m in exchequer support for the post-office network.

McRedmond lost out to Forbes for the DG job last time out. It’s unclear if the 60-year-old still wants it, since being in charge at Montrose might mean having to step down as chairman of Eir, a non-executive position that An Post allowed him to keep.

McRedmond probably has a strong emotional attachment to RTÉ since his father Louis, a former editor of the Irish Independent, was the station’s head of information and publications from 1973 to 1986. A former director at Waterstones, he is a fan of classical music and history, and at one time was seen toting a well-thumbed copy of Ulysses around town. His cultural credentials aside, there is a widely-held belief that what McRedmond did at An Post needs to be done in RTÉ too.

Rafter says it doesn’t matter any more whether the next DG is an insider or hired from outside RTÉ, because the demarcation lines in Irish media are so blurred anyway, with newspapers doing videos and podcasts and broadcast journalists writing articles for RTÉ’s website. The next DG simply needs a vision, a plan and acute political antennae.

“It should be someone who realises that they can’t be everything, and do everything, and that’s OK; that they don’t have to be across the entire range of journalistic output,” Rafter says. “They need a leader, someone out front fighting for RTÉ, who is prepared to make the case publicly, and brings the staff with them.”

There are a few questions any prospective DG should expect at their final interview. One is how to persuade young people to turn off TikTok and tune back in. Apart from live events, TV viewing by 16- to 24-year-olds has almost stopped. Engaging with that audience via social media, and hiring presenters from the ranks of influencers, are among the tactics that could be used. “The next presenter of The Late Late Show should be Vogue Williams,” one former RTÉ executive suggests.

RTÉ announced on Friday that it was ending its longwave service, which cost €250,000 a year and was listened to by one man and his dog in Britain. It’s an obvious move in the age of streaming. Some argue that RTÉ should now be putting all its efforts into replicating the successful BBC Sounds platform.

“An RTÉ version would be amazing, and why don’t we have it yet?” Brown asks. “My understanding is it’s being worked on internally, but it’s so behind at this point. Look at what Bauer Media have done with their podcast platform GoLoud. You do wonder why it takes RTÉ so long to get things done.”

Selling the Montrose site and the transmission business 2RN, ending the longwave service and handing over 2FM: these are the tricky calls faced by the next RTÉ director general — not decisions like who will host The Late Late Show.

“This is a big decision for the board,” says Rafter. “I think it’s probably one of the most important appointments in RTÉ’s history, because they have to get it right in the next few years. Otherwise they’re going to be eaten up and diminished as an organisation.”