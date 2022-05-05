| 8°C Dublin

How Robert Watt’s €20m offer for the Holohan post puts him in Gatsby league

Robert Watt, Secretary General at the Department of Health, arriving for a joint Committee on Health meeting on the proposed appointment of the chief medical officer to a role at Trinity College

Robert Watt, Secretary General at the Department of Health, arriving for a joint Committee on Health meeting on the proposed appointment of the chief medical officer to a role at Trinity College

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

As Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald famously said, the rich are different “from you and me”. Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt yesterday struggled to explain to the Oireachtas Health Committee how, without sanction, he told Trinity College it would get €2m a year to support the professorship of Tony Holohan. Over 10 years, it would be worth €20m.

Although he bristled when former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry referred to both as “you people”, it is difficult not to conclude that even the most senior civil servants – who deal with vast sums of taxpayers’ money every day – can, as Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said, “lose the run” of themselves. It raises major doubts about Mr Watt’s judgment and leaves many unanswered questions.

