How Robert Watt’s €20m offer for the Holohan post puts him in Gatsby league

As Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald famously said, the rich are different “from you and me”. Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt yesterday struggled to explain to the Oireachtas Health Committee how, without sanction, he told Trinity College it would get €2m a year to support the professorship of Tony Holohan. Over 10 years, it would be worth €20m.

Although he bristled when former Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry referred to both as “you people”, it is difficult not to conclude that even the most senior civil servants – who deal with vast sums of taxpayers’ money every day – can, as Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said, “lose the run” of themselves. It raises major doubts about Mr Watt’s judgment and leaves many unanswered questions.

Strictly confidential

When Mr Watt wrote his strictly “confidential” letter to Trinity last month, giving a commitment to provide €2m a year funding to support Dr Holohan’s teaching and research post as professor of public health strategy and leadership, he did so without telling Taoiseach Micheál Martin or Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

He described it as a letter of intent, with details yet to be worked out. But he sought no legal advice and there was no mention of it being “subject to the agreement of the minister”. As Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, a solicitor, said, once Trinity accepted the terms, it amounted to a legal agreement.

Undermining the Health Research Board

Mr Watt said the €2m would be channelled through the Health Research Board. It would dole it out based on competitive bids from researchers, with Dr Holohan at the lead. Dr Holohan said there would be a lot of funding from international bodies that could feed into his research.

This is a good idea and a way of Ireland tapping into money. However, Mr Watt did not properly explain why he did not even tell the Health Research Board he was making this commitment about the body to Trinity.

Mystery of indefinite secondment

Dr Holohan was due to spend the rest of his working life in Trinity and be on indefinite secondment, still being an employee of the Department of Health, retaining his salary of €187,000 as well as title of chief medical officer, although another would be appointed in his place.

Mr Watt likened this secondment to that offered to Department of Health secretaries-general who have served their seven-year term but need to make up the years for their pension and in some case work in universities.

However, as Dr Holohan told Mr MacSharry, he was under no such seven-year limit and could have spent the rest of his career as CMO.

Failure to tell the boss

Mr Watt spoke of his relationship with Mr Donnelly as that of an employer and employee, but although he is the latter, it is unclear who really is the boss.

He said the minister knew generally that Dr Holohan was due to take up a post in Trinity. He did not know he was going to remain an employee of the Department of Health while taking on the academic role.

When the minister defended Dr Holohan on radio, after he learned of this from the media, he was also not informed in advance of the €2m a year commitment. He spoke of “Tony” wanting a new challenge, but Mr Watt did not think it was time to inform him of the potential top-up needed in the minister’s estimates for 2023.

Feeling fully supported

Dr Holohan said he believed he was fully supported in his plan to take up the new post. That was true, except the minister was unaware he was not leaving his department and he would be liable to find €2m annually to fund the research.

Dr Holohan was not asked why he did not inform the minister of all the details. Mr Watt admitted lessons needed to be learned in the wake of a press release that had to be “rushed” out saying Dr Holohan was taking up the professorship but not including all the other details.

There was nothing to stop his communications officers sending out an updated release last month.

The future

Dr Holohan, who is not going ahead with the post and will retire in July, was asked about his future. He did not shut the door on a further public service role.