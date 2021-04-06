How recent violence in the North goes deeper than the EU protocol and the Storey funeral row

Twenty-three years after the Good Friday Agreement of Easter 1998 brought the promise of lasting peace, children as young as 12 are taking part in riots in Belfast and Derry.

Why is this happening now.

1 The EU Protocol Row

There is huge anger in the loyalist communities of Northern Ireland. The Brexit deal between Brussels and London avoids a hard Border between Ireland north and south.

But it does mean checks on some goods coming into Northern Ireland from England, Scotland and Wales. Largely because of the ham-fisted way London managed the Brexit talks, these have taken effect suddenly causing some disruption to trade and scarcity of some goods in the North’s shops.

Unionist leaders also mismanaged Brexit, despite 56pc of the North’s voters backing ‘Remain’ in the June 2016 Brexit vote. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) backed ‘Leave' without ever considering implications for the Border.

There are definitely problems with British-Northern Ireland trade. There is an EU-UK process in place to manage those issues and dial down the worst consequences. It is a binding international deal.

The DUP says the protocol amounts to “A Border in the Irish Sea”. The dub it a “sell-out” by London to a “Brussels-Dublin conspiracy”.

They have made no effort to point out that the North has the best of both worlds with trade access to 450 million people in the EU single market and 65 million people in Britain. Unionist leaders have prioritised the political link with the United Kingdom and have fed their grassroots supporters’ feeling of betrayal and frustration.

2 The Storey funeral decision

Last week the Public Prosecution Service announced there would be no prosecution of 24 key Sinn Féin leaders arising from the funeral of notorious IRA leader Bobby Storey last June. Deputy first minister and deputy party leader Michelle O’Neill was among the attendance at what was a very obvious and flagrant breach of Covid-19 rules.

People in every corner of this island, and in all communities, could not publicly mourn lost loved ones over the past year.

There was understandable anger – especially among loyalists – who saw the decision as lacking political courage. They rejected the authorities’ counterarguments that prosecutions were unlikely to succeed due to unclear rules which were easily misunderstood.

Again the DUP fed the loyalists’ anger by calling for the removal of the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. These initial police criticisms fed a feeling of licence among some fuelling unrest on the streets. Later DUP calls to obey local police did not have much effect.

3 Persistent poverty and future fears

The root cause of this serious unrest is a feeling in working class Protestant communities – or more accurately communities where work is scarce – that Republicans can get away with a lot in the North these days. By contrast, the view in those communities is that Protestants are being unduly leaned upon.

Many of these areas are deprived and lack community leadership. Boredom, frustration and the exhilaration of street action are a potent mix.

The real difficulty is that this behaviour risks perpetuating itself. Malachi O’Doherty, one of the best writers about the Troubles in the North, points out that all the key leaders who drove the horrific war in the 1970s, both loyalists and republicans, were young teenagers in the late 1960s.

Their attraction to violent action started with a gut feeling while rioting on the streets of Belfast and Derry. Now another season of marches and bonfires beckons.