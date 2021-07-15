How pop star Niall Horan wants to reshape the ‘stuffy’ game of golf

As a global music superstar, you would not think that Niall Horan would have to wait on too many phone calls. But there was one that he admits was a long time coming – from the R&A.

Horan, a former member of One Direction – one of the biggest-selling boy bands in pop history – and now a solo artist, is perhaps not an obvious match for the R&A, renowned as one of sport’s stuffier institutions, but his passion for golf is not in question.

He first fell in love with the game as a six-year-old, when he would climb over the fence of the pitch-and-putt course next to his grandmother’s house, and by the time he was 12 he had joined his local club in Mullingar, paying €90 for the privilege.

Now, he is friends with Rory McIlroy – caddying for the Ulsterman in the par-three contest at Augusta prior to the 2015 Masters – and the architect of the talent agency Modest! Golf, along with agent Mark McDonnell.

Modest! Golf sees itself as a “disrupter” in the sport, representing established pros such as Tyrrell Hatton, female talents such as Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Brendan Lawlor, the world top five disability golfer.

This is no vanity project. Horan is hands-on with his clients, dealing with players day to day, and freely admits his name alone has been no guarantee of success.

“The industry probably thought, ‘Who is this fella coming in now – singer turned golf agent?’“ he says with a laugh. “It wasn’t easy at the start. We were trying to convince players that we were the management group for them, when others are seasoned pros at it, and were pitching for some of the best amateur golfers in the world.

“We had to do a lot of convincing. But slowly we started to get a bit of credibility. I felt we could do it, but I had to balance my time with music – and then it became half my life. Now it’s more of a full-time job.”

Having established his agency, the 27-year-old is now setting his sights on changing golf’s core audience and making it appeal to a mass market. The key, for Horan, lies in women – specifically young women, a subject on which he has a reasonable amount of experience, given One Direction’s fan base consisted largely of teenage girls.

Selling pop songs to tweens is a different proposition to convincing them of the merits of reading a green, but there is logic to Horan’s business plan – not least because, with his combined social media following of about 60 million, he has a level of cut-through that even golf’s superstars such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and McIlroy cannot boast.

“Whatever young girls are into is usually doing quite well – whether it be fashion, sport or music,” he says, speaking over Zoom. “They are a powerful group historically and even more so now.

"I saw it with the band and now with my music – when girls get passionate about something, they really give everything to it. You see it online – the younger generation pretty much run social media, and corporates listen to them.

“That is why I feel we can try to get rid of the stigmas around golf with the help of young girls. If a small percentage of the 60 million people who follow me can pick up a golf club, we have half a chance.”

So what are the “stigmas” Horan perceives to be around the sport he loves?

“I think it is different in Ireland, but in a lot of countries golf is seen as a rich man’s sport – that even comes down to the clothing or the country club culture,” he says.

“It is about letting people know it isn’t necessarily like that. There are multiple things that over a long period of time can change. The needle is never going to suddenly move. But I think girls are a very powerful part of starting that process.”

Discussions Horan had with the R&A led to Modest! Golf officially working with the governing body “to get more young people into golf”. He says he has been “taken aback” by the governing body’s level of engagement – but he knows their support alone will not be enough. Horan has prioritised getting corporate sponsors on board.

He singles out equipment retailer American Golf for praise – it was involved in sponsorship of the Rose Ladies Series last year and is a commercial partner for the ISPS Handa World Invitational – and believes such firms can help change perceptions.

“We can do our bit to change golf, but we need people like that to put their money where their mouth is,” he says.

Horan is trying to set an example. Modest! Golf is running the World Invitational, which tees off in Northern Ireland on July 28 and which will see men and women competing for equal prize pots of €1.25m.

“People say stuff like ‘women’s golf needs superstars’, but there are superstars in women’s golf – you have our client Leona Maguire and the Korda sisters – they are like the new Williams sisters. They just need to be shown off.”

Horan is also keen to challenge another of golf’s traditional stereotypes – fashion. He was taken by Hatton’s decision to wear a hoodie, rather than the traditional collared shirt or Pringle sweater, en route to winning last year’s BMW Championship at Wentworth, and believes moments such as that can be significant drivers of change.

“You think about the country club atmosphere and you think you can’t do this and you can’t do that – but Tyrrell won at Wentworth and he was wearing a hoodie. So over the mantelpiece in the grill room at Wentworth there is a picture of Tyrrell with a hoodie on holding the trophy. We just have to get these people to loosen up a bit.

“I love some of the traditional parts of golf and I don’t want to change everything, but some of the clothing can change to make it a bit cooler.

“I’m only doing the bit that I can affect. I won’t be able to change the game the way Tiger Woods could but if a small percentage of the people that follow me do it, maybe it will make a difference.”