How one person visiting family passed Covid-19 on to over 17 people, a funeral and at least two workplaces

The HSE is urging people to not let their guard down around family, referencing a case where over 17 people became infected after one person visited extended family.

Director of Public Health HSE Mid West Dr Mai Mannix is stressing to the public to continue washing their hands even if they’re just in close contact with family and to stop visiting extended family.

In this index case, she explained how one person infected over 16 people by visiting extended family. Included in this are three people who were infected after one of the family members brought the virus into a workplace.

Further people were then infected when one of the original 17 positive cases attended a funeral passing it on to one other person. This person then brought it back to their family who in turn brought it into another workplace and the cycle continues.

“There's an index case and that person spreads it to their extended family infecting 16 other people,” Dr Mai Mannix said on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“That's a feature that we see Claire, people tend to leave their guard down in terms of their families so that's a message we'd like to get across. You can't just stop washing your hands because you're with your family, you know, you really need to look out for them.

“And when we talk about extended families it’s really people going house to house of their extended family. So this situation a member of that extended family then brought it into a workplace where they infected three people.

“In the original 17 then, one of them went to a funeral and infected some people at the funeral. One person at the funeral brought it back to their family who brought it into another workplace so that's how it spreads so easily."

This index case is similar to that of a man who infected 56 people after failing to self-isolate after returning from a holiday abroad.

He infected up to 10 households and a sports team, a case the Department of Health highlighted a few days ago to illustrate how infectious the disease is and the devastating consequences it can have if people don’t follow public health advice.

Its report said the man at the centre of the outbreak "was abroad on his holidays but he did not restrict his movements as per the current HSE guidelines when he got home".

Despite having mild symptoms including a runny nose and mild sore throat he socialised with a group of friends.

Three of these friends then tested positive and went on to infect their families.

The report added: “Another friend who he infected felt unwell and contacted her GP to arrange a Covid-19 test. She had the test in the morning but by afternoon she felt a bit better and decided to go to a friend's party.

"After the party, she got her test result and it was positive. By attending the party while waiting for her test result, she ended up infecting a number of other people."

He also infected some extended family members, one of which played a match and went on to infect a number of team members.

