How naming a public space after respected Irish author Mary Lavin signals a new chapter for women in history 

Dublin is filled with reminders of men who achieved great things, but not so many women.

Ways to rebalance that took a literary step forward yesterday with the unveiling of plans for Mary Lavin Place, the first public space in Ireland named after an Irish female writer.

The quarter-acre square, with a commemorative plaque to the respected writer, will be completed in 2024 as part of the Wilton Park office development beside the Grand Canal in Dublin 2.

It will also be home to a reimagining of the famous Dublin landmark Parsons bookshop on Baggot Street bridge, which closed in 1989.

Parsons was a haunt for Ireland’s literary figures including Patrick Kavanagh, Brendan Behan and Mary Lavin, who lived on nearby Lad Lane.

The decision by IPUT Real Estate to honour the writer – who has been on the Junior Cert English syllabus for years with short stories like The Story of the Widow’s Son and Brother Boniface, was announced yesterday on the 25th anniversary of her death.

Only a very small number of significant public spaces are named after women in the country.

Immortalised in statues around the capital are Countess Constance Markievicz on Townsend Street to the fictional Molly Malone character on Suffolk Street. There’s a statue to Catherine McAuley, founder of the Sisters of Mercy, on Baggot Street, while the Anna Livia monument – a name which flowed from the pen of James Joyce – now resides in its new home at the Croppies Memorial Park on Wolfe Tone Quay. In 2014, Dublin’s newest bridge linking Marlborough Street with Hawkins Street was named after trade unionist and 1916 insurgent Rosie Hackett. A shortlist of five names – two women and three men – was considered by city councillors and Rosie was chosen.

A ‘female streets’ map published by The Rag collective plotted the streets named after women between the canals in Dublin. Out of 578 streets, 32 are named after women, 308 after men, 22 after families and 216 after geographical features.

Many of the street names have connections to British royalty, from Queen Street to Empress Place, Victoria Street and Victoria Quay. Henrietta Street and adjoining thoroughfares were named after Lady Henrietta Somerset who became the Duchess of Grafton. Adelaide Road was named after the wife of William IV.

The streets and lanes bearing variations of Mary and Anne were linked to the mother of Jesus, and her mother. There are many streets named after St Catherine, a scholar from the fourth century, and St Brigid in the form of Bride Street. Mercer Street was named after Mary Mercer, founder of the hospital for the sick and poor.

Meanwhile, the bridge linking Arran Quay and Usher’s Quay was once known as Queen’s Bridge, after the wife of George II. It was subsequently renamed after Queen Maeve of Connacht from Irish mythology and later renamed after Lieutenant Liam Mellows who was executed during the Irish Civil War.

The announcement of plans for the new space with literary connections was attended by a group of Mary Lavin’s grandchildren and great grandchildren yesterday.

Adam Peavoy, grandson and spokesperson for the Lavin family said they were delighted to support the naming of Mary Lavin Place at Wilton Park. “This important new public space for Dublin is a very welcome recognition of Mary’s contribution to literature and marks her significance as one of Ireland’s great writers.”

Asked what her grandmother’s response would have been to the naming, author Kathleen MacMahon, the oldest of Mary’s eight grandchildren said: “I assume she would have been thrilled. Grandmother could be relied on for one thing, and that was to come out with something original. What that might have been, we do not know.”

Kathleen said they were “hugely proud of her”. "I think she’s the first woman writer to have a public space named after her in the city. She did operate in what, at the time, was a man’s world.

"There were a small number of tremendous women writers – herself, Kate O’Brien, Elizabeth Bowen – but they were very small in number and I think it has been a long time for their rightful place in the canon to be recognised and I think this cements that in the city.”

Born in America, Mary raised her three daughters in her mews at Lad Lane which, between 1958 and 1981, was a literary hub, where writers such as Frank O’Connor, Seán Ó’Faoláin and John McGahern regularly gathered.

Niall Gaffney, CEO of IPUT Real Estate, said: “Mary Lavin Place would be a lasting monument to celebrate her work and life and would cement her legacy in the minds of generations to come.”

To mark the naming, the company commissioned a short film featuring Irish actor Cathy Belton reciting one of Mary’s poems, Let Me Come Inland Always.