How naming a public space after respected Irish author Mary Lavin signals a new chapter for women in history 

Grandchildren and great grandchildren of writer Mary Lavin (from left) Tadhg Peavoy, Kevin MacMahon, Walter MacMahon; Meg MacMahon, Nickolas (3), Clara Hurley, Kathleen MacMahon and Lucy Hurley at the unveiling of Mary Lavin Place in Dublin. Photo: Naoise Culhane Expand

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

Dublin is filled with reminders of men who achieved great things, but not so many women.

Ways to rebalance that took a literary step forward yesterday with the unveiling of plans for Mary Lavin Place, the first public space in Ireland named after an Irish female writer.

The quarter-acre square, with a commemorative plaque to the respected writer, will be completed in 2024 as part of the Wilton Park office development beside the Grand Canal in Dublin 2.

