How much will you pay for a pint or a bite to eat when you fly from Dublin Airport?

Prices can be high but at least there’s plenty of choice

How much can you expect to pay for breakfast, a coffee or a pint this summer in Dublin Airport as you fly out on your holidays?

With 15 different outlets in each terminal, ranging from large restaurants to small coffee docks, there are plenty of choices.

Breakfast is a popular option for families heading away on early flights, especially if they have had to travel across the country to check in.

Meal prices in different cafes are difficult to compare because different outlets are offering different options, but some are offering family deals on meals like breakfasts, such as Marqette in T1, with a €45 deal for two adults and two children, which comprises two Marqette breakfasts with toast, tea or coffee, and two children’s breakfasts (three items) with toast and two juice cartons.

Considering a Marqette Premium Breakfast of bacon, sausage, white and black pudding, tomato, hash brown, beans and an egg costs €13.95, with tea or coffee an extra €2, it might be worth doing your sums to see if the deal is the best way to go.

But there are many other breakfast options in T1 from porridge at €6.50 or Avocado Crush on Sourdough for €10.95 in Nomad. ​

In T2, the Fallow Kitchen and Bar, their most expensive breakfast is €15.95 and offers two rashers, two sausages, black and white pudding, two eggs, potato hash, beans, mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on toast costs €14.95, and a breakfast sandwich of sausage and bacon is €10.95.

Three bars and restaurants the Irish Independent visited are now using QR codes on tables as ways of accessing menus and prices, and for ordering and paying for food and drink.

Food prices are all prominently displayed, even though you have to scan a QR code to access some menus, but the same cannot be said of alcohol price lists.

In Terminal 1 we found that the large Marqette Café Bar does not display its alcohol prices, and it’s only when you ask or order that you find out that a pint of Guinness is €6.40; a popular lager is €7; a glass of Chardonnay will set you back €8.30; and a vodka and Coke is €9.80.

Upstairs on the mezzanine area is the popular Garden Terrace bar and restaurant.

It has its food menu and prices displayed at the entrance, and on a table inside we found a price list for wines and champagnes, but it was only when we activated the bar’s QR code ordering facility with a smartphone that the other alcohol prices became evident.

The price structure is similar to other outlets in that a pint of Guinness is €6.40; a pint of Heineken is €6.95; and a 175ml glass of Sauvignon Blanc is €9.95.

The Fallow restaurant in T2 uses a similar QR code system, and alcohol prices were not known until you scanned the QR codes now growing in retail settings.

For travellers looking for a coffee there is no shortage of outlets and in general the prices of coffee and tea are broadly similar throughout the terminals, and your final choice will likely be based on your preferred taste rather than price. ​ The first coffee outlet you meet in T1 is the Butlers Chocolate Cafe, offering an Americano for €3.50 and a Latte for €4.00. A tea will set you back €3.00; and a croissant €2.50.

A DAA spokesman said the display of price lists varies. “Drinks in Grab & Go Fridges should all have price lists, in any of the table service units pricing should be accessible on menus or QR codes, and where drinks are purchased from a bar, they don’t tend to have drinks price listed which is no different to most pubs downtown, but staff can provide prices if asked,” he said.