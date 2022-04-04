‘How many boosters did we really need in the end?’ – the messages Irish people are putting in their Census time capsule

Mya and Zara Akinsowon from Baldoyle, Co Dublin, at the launch of Census 2022 last month. Photo: Jason Clarke

A HOT topic in the lead-up to the 2022 Census was what people would include in the new “Time Capsule” section.

The capsule was on an optional section of the form that gave members of the public the chance to record a handwritten message or drawing.

Like all the other data recorded in the form, it will only be made available to the public 100 years from now.

However, some people have shared pictures of their completed capsules online before they are collected by Census enumerators.

A musical message

Professional archivist and multi award-winning musician Niamh Ní Charra took the opportunity to include a self-composed piece of music on the form.

In a message posted on Twitter, she wrote: “Was wracking my brains wondering what to put in the Census 2022 time capsule and then it dawned on me. So I did a thing.

“Was weird since I’m listed as archivist but there was no room to say I’m also a musician so.”

Ms Ní Charra left a message below the music on the form which said: “Go maire and ceol istigh in bhúr gcroíthe,” – Long live the music in your hearts.

Including Estlin

American native Amy Dutil-Wall is a resident of Co Clare. Ms Dutil-Wall’s first-born daughter Estlin died in a tragic road accident five years ago, when she was aged four, but her mother has used the time capsule to make sure she will be included in the Census.

In the time capsule Ms Dutil-Wall wrote: “Estlin was our first born child and the love of our lives. She was never counted in a Census and so we are so relieved to be able to mention her here.

"She was beautiful, creative, funny, so smart and clever beyond her years.”

Message for equality

Twitter user Lora O’Brien used the time capsule to raise a personal issue with the Census form. Ms O’Brien, who identifies as non-binary, said she found the section “What is your sex” stressful and archaic because it only included options for male or female.

She wrote: “So, for the historical record (and as an MA candidate in Irish Regional History I recognise the import of this) I Lora O’Brien am a non-binary person.”

Dublin Metro Link

“Long-awaited” and “much talked about” are two phrases which often accompany discussions about the Dublin Metro Link and so it’s little surprise that some people have chosen to include it in the time capsule.

DCU student Glen Ó Scannláin Thiom said he was “asking the important questions” on his form by writing: “Have they started building the Dublin Metro yet?”

Not just for people

Áine Flynn from Ballycotton in Co Cork took the chance to immortalise one of the most important people in her house, her dog Darcy.

Along with a hand-sketched drawing for the eight year old shih tzu-maltese cross, Ms Flynn included Darcy’s own paw prints.

One for future historians

Kildare resident Kym Kelly provided a guide for future historians who might wonder what people were thinking about in 2022. She listed a series of specific questions.

She asked: “Has Covid finally left? How many boosters did we really need in the end? What was the official number of people worldwide? Did Kildare eventually win the Sam Maguire?”

Climate message

Maria McDonnell used her capsule to apologise to future generations for climate change.

In a brief poem she urged people 100 years from now to “learn from our mistakes”.

"Look after this lovely planet, trees, the birds and lakes

"Say no to war and corruption, please learn from our mistakes.”

A peaceful united Ireland

David Hayden, of Walkinstown, Dublin, expressed his wish for a united Ireland, achieved through peaceful means, and for Ireland to continue to "grow and have a positive influence in the world”.

Mr Hayden describes how his younger sister lost her life to Covid-19 and while the pandemic was somewhat in the rearview mirror for many, a “very real” threat of world war was now humanity’s main worry in 2022.

"My hope is that our girls’ children’s children get to read this in more peaceful and happy times.

"We don’t own this planet, we are only minding it for future generations, so look after it,” Mr Hayden’s message to the people of 2122 read.

Hope for recognition of the rights of disabled people

Marcus Ward wrote that, as a wheelchair user with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, some of his rights are still being ignored. Mr Ward's wish is that people with disabilities in 2122 have greater access to life's basic rights.

"Many of my fellow disabled people cannot access housing, education and employment. I hope those of you in 2122 have managed to solve those problems and are doing well,” Marcus said.

Protective of his trees

Shane McAuliffe had a simple message to his descendants: “If any of ye cut down my trees, I will come back and haunt ye.”

He added: “I don’t break my back with all the tree planting for nothing you know!”

Entrepreneurial time travel

Michael Carroll chose to take an optimistic view of the next hundred years, predicting time travel will be possible in 2122. He therefore requests his descendants travel back in time with €10 million, to arrive this Friday.

"We’ll invest 2pc of this in a high yield account in your name. By your era, that account will have accumulated more than enough interest to cover the ten million that you can send back to us – feel free to keep the change.

"If all that is too much trouble, send biscuits and comics,” Mr Carroll said.

