How Joe Duffy and Liveline retain a unique place in the media landscape

It would have come as a sobering statistic for Joe Duffy and his close-knit team on Liveline.

A decade ago, RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship phone-in show was the country’s second most popular radio programme. Only Morning Ireland pulled in more listeners. Fast forward to 2022 and it has slumped to number 10.

There has been a decline in the number of listeners too. In July 2012, it had an audience of 428,000. The latest Joint National Listenership Results (JNLRs) figures puts its listenership at 332,000 — a fall of 96,000.

Although Liveline was one of many programmes to enjoy high ratings during Covid lockdowns — we were all at home and listening to the radio in huge numbers, after all — its post-pandemic fall will be of concern to RTÉ and to Duffy himself. As one of the national broadcaster’s best-known and highest-paid presenters, earning €392,494 from RTÉ in 2020, he will be keen to arrest the decline.

But with Ray D’Arcy’s slot — which is on Radio 1 immediately after Liveline — also showing a sharp decline in the ratings, Duffy may have his work cut out for him to attract listeners back to afternoon radio.

Love it or loathe it, Liveline is a national institution. It is one of RTÉ radio’s longest-running programmes. It began in 1985 and was presented by Marian Finucane. One of its earliest shows centred on witches and witchcraft. Although Doireann Ní Bhriain also presented the show, its early years are most closely associated with Finucane, who helped make it one of the most dynamic shows on the Radio 1 roster.

Marian Finucane was first to host the show

Marian Finucane was first to host the show

In 1999, Duffy took over, with Finucane moving to the weekend schedule in what would be a long-running slot until her death in 2020. Duffy was already a highly accomplished and seasoned broadcaster and he set about making the show his own from the off. The “Talk to Joe” catchphrase and a jingle based on his name helped link Liveline and its presenter inextricably.

For one senior RTÉ figure, who has worked on several Radio 1 shows, Duffy has been able to strike up a rapport with the general public in a way that few of his peers have been able to.

“It’s a cliché to say he is an everyman, but he is. He is seen as someone who will listen to all views and you don’t have to be ‘someone’ to be heard by him on Liveline. He’s not condescending and the fact that he’s genuinely interested in hear all viewpoints is authentic.

“One of the great strengths of Liveline — and this would have been fostered by Marian Finucane originally — is that it’s somewhere you can go if you’ve a legitimate grievance and nobody else will listen to you. Just think of the number of shows that have been devoted to people who’ve been ripped off, or who’ve been taken in by con artists, or have been mistreated in society in some way. That’s real public service broadcasting.” Fergal Quinn, who worked in RTÉ for several years and now lectures in broadcast journalism at the University of Limerick, says that despite a declining audience, “it is remarkable that Liveline has been going for as long as it has and that it still commands a large audience.

“Some of my best memories of radio have been built around Liveline,” he adds, “and the voices that you don’t normally hear. [The debates] are expertly marshalled — and that’s not an easy thing to do. He has turned out super-memorable episodes. I don’t know if he turns out episodes of that quality as much as he used to, but when he’s on form he’s very good.

“There are still extraordinary moments when he breaks stories and, often, it’s been the first point of contact between certain evolving stories in the media.”

Contentious episode

Several current affairs stories, such as Golfgate, may have been broken by the print media, but the national outcry is exacerbated when they are given the Liveline treatment.

Quinn believes it is unfair to compare ratings today with those of a decade ago. He points out that our consumption of radio is very different now — many of us listen to snippets of shows on podcast rather than when they are aired live. And in an ever-splintering media landscape, it’s difficult to command the sort of audiences attracted before. “There’s just so much choice now.”

He says the advent of social media may also be a factor in why some don’t connect with Liveline like they used to. “Many of the functions of Liveline are being catered to by social media to a degree,” he says, “but if there’s an especially contentious episode, it will be all over social media too and that will drive audiences to listen back.”

One RTÉ staffer, who is closely associated with the production of the show, says Duffy is very much a hands-on presenter. “He’s the polar opposite of someone who rocks up and simply presents the show. He’s involved in every aspect of it and takes a particular interest in ideas generation.

“Obviously, there are some topics that he is more engaged in than others — that’s human nature — but he makes a huge effort to be as fair and balanced as possible. That’s absolutely the case with any of the contentious items we feature. He is rigorous in his efforts to make sure that everyone has a voice. He hates the idea of people feeling that they are being silenced.”

One person who is close to Duffy says he was wounded by the trenchant criticism he received after three programmes devoted to the trans issue were aired in June. “He bent over backwards to present every side of that story and to challenge guests equally. I don’t think anyone who contributed to those shows would have felt they had an easy ride. I really believe that a lot of those who were critical of him, personally, didn’t listen to the programmes in their entirety. It’s all too easy to be outraged today. Subtlety and context goes out the window.

“While he took a battering — as did RTÉ, especially when Dublin Pride ended their partnership with RTÉ as a result — I genuinely don’t believe it will stop him from doing an item like that again. Or tackling any subject. That’s what Liveline is all about at the end of the day and he won’t be cowed.”

One of the more prominent people to criticise Duffy and Liveline was the veteran human rights activist Ailbhe Smyth. “It is not the role of our national broadcaster to enable or encourage hate speech of any kind,” she said. Her scathing assessment was shared by several other campaigners.

Colette Colfer, author and lecturer in world religions, dismisses talk of hate speech. She was interviewed by Duffy during the trans shows and was struck by the host’s sense of fairness. “I spoke on how gender identity theory has many parallels with aspects of religion. There were many different opinions expressed on those shows and I think it was excellent in terms of the quality journalism we need to have in a democratic society.

“There is a dominant narrative in society on certain issues where people can be reluctant to speak up or for even the media to cover it. Liveline provides the space and forum for us all to voice our opinions. It all shows us to look behind the curtains at things that are hidden.

Joe Duffy in 1996 with the then Arts Minister Michael D Higgins

Joe Duffy in 1996 with the then Arts Minister Michael D Higgins

“Joe Duffy challenges all views, as he should do, and increasingly Liveline is the only programme in RTÉ TV and radio that will cover so-called contentious topics. That’s why is was important when it started and why it is still very important.”

Fergal Quinn believes Duffy’s strongest attribute is an ability to be seen to be an impartial observer during such debates.

“It means that people feel they can have their say and not be patronised or not made feel that their opinion is invalid,” he says. “He is a down-to-earth everyman. There still aren’t too many working class Dublin accents on prime time radio.”

There are moments when Duffy is on polemical form, when he takes a side. He was very opinionated about the fact that three notorious burglars who were killed in a collision on the M7 motorway last year were allowed church funerals in which the paraphernalia of crime were brought as offertory gifts. His condemnation was both heartfelt and passionate and it made for gripping radio.

“It’s because he doesn’t go in hard like that often that it works,” Quinn says. “If it was happening all the time, as it does with the shock jocks, it would fry your brain. And it would devalue the show. So it has impact when it’s a rare thing.”

Another figure, a senior producer on another leading RTÉ show, says Duffy remains highly regarded at Montrose. “He is seen as an old-school broadcaster in the same vein as Gay Byrne. He is very precise about broadcasting properly. He might have a strong Dub accent, but he wants the English to be perfect. He hates slipshod radio.”

Harrowing stories

An ex-Liveline researcher says working on the show is a “baptism of fire” compared with the more sedate parts of Radio Centre.

“It is intense,” she says, “very, very full-on. You won’t last long if you’re work-shy or if you aren’t prepared to go the extra yards. But then, Joe works exceptionally hard too. He’s got a huge handle on all media — he reads everything and listens to everything. He never switches off. Even when he’s on holidays he’d be listening to every show.”

Although she has fond memories of working on Liveline, she says Duffy can be “annoyed if you take your eye off the ball”.

Something else that irritates him is the risqué skit created by comedian David McSavage for his RTÉ show The Savage Eye. It depicts Duffy deriving sexual satisfaction from his listeners’ harrowing personal stories.

“He loathes it because it suggests that he’s just another shock jock out to milk serious stories for his own fame or pleasure,” says one friend, “when the reality is he’s hugely empathetic. I mean, anyone who’s even spent a little bit of time listening to him would know that he’s massively empathetic.

“And that’s why ordinary people with a grievance or with something they desperate want to communicate feel that when nobody else will listen to him, he will.”

Joe Duffy during his Liveline show in 2003. Photo by Kyran O'Brien

Joe Duffy during his Liveline show in 2003. Photo by Kyran O'Brien

One of those people, farmer William Sullivan, insisted that Liveline gave him a lifeline. His Irish Military War Museum faced closure in May due to escalating business rates and tiny numbers of visitors, but business boomed after he was interviewed by Duffy.

“Calling Joe was the best idea I ever had,” he told the Irish Sun last month.

“The support that came through the door after me going on Liveline was incredible. People paying in were telling me ‘we didn’t even know you were here.’ I’ve got thank Joe for a bumper summer.”

Joe Duffy turned 66 in January. He has no wish to retire but acknowledges that his future as a public service broadcaster ultimately depends on the whims of Montrose bigwigs.

“I don’t want to [retire],” he told the Irish Examiner last year. “Now, remember, it’s outside my control. One, RTÉ could get rid of me; two, the public, three; I could make an awful mistake. I could come out with a formula of words, intentionally or unintentionally, that would get me [fired]. But as long as I’m able to do it, I’ll do it.”

Duffy was approached for comment for this article but he did not respond. RTÉ declined to comment. No figures for Liveline’s podcast audience were provided.