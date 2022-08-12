| 23.2°C Dublin

How Joe Duffy and Liveline retain a unique place in the media landscape

The veteran presenter may have been disconcerted by JNLR figures showing a 96,000 fall in his audience since 2012 but his phone-in show still creates ‘extraordinary moments’ and feeds the national conversation

Liveline's Joe Duffy. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
Joe Duffy during his Liveline show in 2003. Photo by Kyran O&rsquo;Brien Expand
Marian Finucane was first to host the show Expand
Joe Duffy in 1996 with the then Arts Minister Michael D Higgins Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

It would have come as a sobering statistic for Joe Duffy and his close-knit team on Liveline.

A decade ago, RTÉ Radio 1’s flagship phone-in show was the country’s second most popular radio programme. Only Morning Ireland pulled in more listeners. Fast forward to 2022 and it has slumped to number 10.

