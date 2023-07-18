How Ireland has become warmer and wetter over the past 30 years

A dog emerges from the water on a beach in Barcelona. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Ireland has become a warmer and wetter country over the last 30 years, latest analysis by Met Éireann shows.

Climate experts who studied data from 1991 to 2020 found rainfall increased by about 7pc when compared to the previous 30-year period from 1961 to 1990.

Despite this, the research shows that sunshine hours increased by around 5pc compared to the earlier period – to an annual average of 1,387.5 hours.

May is most likely to be the sunniest month in any year, followed by June, the analysis shows.

The researchers also found that average annual air temperature increased by 0.7C to 9.8C across the 30-year period.

Met Éireann released the findings as part of a global collection of data that will be published by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) next month.

Data is collected over 30-year periods to set a baseline for what “normal” climate conditions look like so that variations between periods can be fairly described as climate change rather than weather fluctuations.

“The publication of Ireland’s most recent climate averages allows us to assess how Ireland’s current climate compares to the previous 30-year period,” said Met Éireann climatologist Mary Curley, who is leading the project.

“We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at the local and national scale fits the international picture.

“Importantly, the data provides information about typical climate conditions for a particular location and is a crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions.

“This serves as an important resource for Government and relevant stakeholders to enable informed decision-making to benefit society.” While rainfall increased generally across Ireland over the period, giving an average annual total of 1,288mm (1.288 metres) of rain, regional and seasonal variations also emerged.

Western and northern counties were the wettest regions.

And autumn and winter were the wettest seasons.

Spring emerged as the driest season and autumn the wettest overall.

Winds also varied depending on region, from an annual mean hourly wind speed of nine knots at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, to 15 knots at Malin Head in Co Donegal.

Seasonal variations in mean temperature ranged from 5.4C in winter to 14.6C in summer.

However, the overall increase of 0.7C is the most notable change, and it is in line with what has been observed internationally.

Average global temperature rise is now at 1.2C above pre-industrial levels but much of that rise has taken place in the last 30 to 40 years.

The findings also reinforce projections from the Translate project led by Met Éireann, which is working with various scientific bodies to pull together the most accurate climate data for the country.

Translate confirmed the likelihood of a warmer and wetter climate annually for Ireland, in relation to future potential global warming under different greenhouse emission scenarios, Met Éireann said.

The goal is to more precisely model the likely outcomes for the future so that preparations can be made at national and regional level for the expected impacts on society and the economy.

The data will feed into the WMO’s Global Climate Averages or “climate normals” report due for publication in August.

It is produced every 10 years, looking back on the 30 years previously and charting how “new normals” emerge.

That publication will in turn feed into preparatory talks for the next United Nations climate conference taking place in Dubai in December.

Ms Curley stressed there could be periods that differed significantly from the 30-year “norm” but that did not undermine the findings in any way.

“While these averages give us an up-to-date baseline to compare our current and future weather to, it’s important to remember that weather patterns can vary significantly from year to year,” she said.