College Green will become a venue for summer beach parties and winter ice skating rinks under plans to transform it into a fully-pedestrianised civic plaza.

How ice-skating rinks and beach parties are in plans for Dublin's College Green plaza project

Plans for the space were laid out by Dublin City Council officials at an oral hearing by An Bord Pleanála.

Architect Paul Kehoe told the hearing that the green will be become an adaptable public space - "A space that works equally well for everyday social intercourse as it does for events and performances," he said. Along with temporary beaches and skating rinks he suggested films, screenings and markets would be among the events that could be held at the space.

Officials said the plan was to reclaim College Green as a "pre-eminent public space for Dublin" and to create a world-class public space. "It will strengthen the historic city centre in counter-balance to the vigorous expansion of the city centre eastwards," council architect Ali Grehan said.

Central to the plan is a hierarchy of travellers in the city centre with pedestrians and cyclists at the top and private vehicle owners at the bottom. Ms Grehan said it has been a historic meeting place in the capital since the first Viking settlement.

Should the project get the go ahead vehicles would no longer be able to pass through College Green. The area would be lined with trees and have a two-lane cycle track.

A number of local businesses have objected to the plan on the basis it may cause fewer people to come to the city centre.

