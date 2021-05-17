| 5.5°C Dublin

How I stole €1.1m with founder of charity – former Bóthar chief

:: David Moloney claims he and Peter Ireton shared €505,000 that was destined for nuns

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Disgraced former Bóthar chief executive David Moloney has revealed the elaborate scheme he claims he and the international aid charity’s co-founder Peter Ireton used to steal €1.1m.

For 20 years the two men concocted fake projects in Africa and Eastern Europe near the beginning or end of the charity’s financial year, allowing them to avoid scrutiny and pocket the proceeds, according to Mr Moloney (56).

