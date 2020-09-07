| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How hard has Covid-19 hit your county after staycation summer?

An image of Killarney National Park taken by Peter O&rsquo;Toole. Photo: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan Expand

Close

An image of Killarney National Park taken by Peter O&rsquo;Toole. Photo: Valerie O&rsquo;Sullivan

An image of Killarney National Park taken by Peter O’Toole. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

An image of Killarney National Park taken by Peter O’Toole. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

So how has your county fared after Covid-19 made this the year of the staycation?

Despite fears an influx of tourists would turn holiday destinations into virus hotspots, the reality is that counties like Kerry, Clare and Donegal escaped relatively lightly.

Instead, something of an east-west gap has emerged with Dublin and some commuter counties struck with a rise in new Covid-19 infections, putting them high on the national league table for the virus.