How hard has Covid-19 hit your county after staycation summer?

So how has your county fared after Covid-19 made this the year of the staycation?

Despite fears an influx of tourists would turn holiday destinations into virus hotspots, the reality is that counties like Kerry, Clare and Donegal escaped relatively lightly.

Instead, something of an east-west gap has emerged with Dublin and some commuter counties struck with a rise in new Covid-19 infections, putting them high on the national league table for the virus.

An analysis of Covid-19 figures from May 31 to August 31 shows that Dublin saw a surge of 1,393 cases over the three months.

Kildare, which suffered a semi-lockdown after factory outbreaks, endured an additional 853 cases over the summer. Laois, which also was subjected to restrictions due to workplace flare-ups, saw an additional 155 new cases, while Offaly had 147 additional infections.

Kerry, which was something of a getaway Mecca over the summer, recorded an extra 21 cases over the three months. Mayo had 18, Sligo had 28, Donegal had 63, while Clare recorded an additional 103 new infections.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College, said the experience here over recent months is that transmission of Covid-19 has been predominantly in the workplace and in people's homes.

There is very little evidence of transmission in hotels and restaurants, he said. There were issues with meat factories and food processing plants in recent months, taking over from the nursing homes and residential centres during the earlier stage of the pandemic.

"Then it was happening in people's homes," he said.

People who were holidaying did not seem to have brought the infection to counties, he added.

"I personally was on holidays in Kerry and stayed in a hotel and visited a number of restaurants. From what I could see, everyone bought into the restriction measures," he added.

Leitrim continues to be the county with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. At the end of August, it had had 85 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with only two new cases diagnosed over the summer. It is the least populated county in the country with low levels of the kind of industry that might trigger outbreaks.

A nationwide postponement in the opening of 'wet' pubs will be difficult to justify in light of the lower figures for the virus in some counties where rural isolation is a problem.

Mr Mills said rural pubs in small villages would not be a big Covid-19 risk, but he would be more worried about larger pubs in the city.

The Government's new plan for the direction of measures to control Covid-19 is due in the middle of this month.

Mr Mills said he would like it to include the testing of passengers at airports and said there was a more rapid version of the standard virus test which could be looked at.