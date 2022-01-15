How football is kicking back against gambling culture

It was an offer that Conor Hoey, the chairman of Drogheda United, simply had to refuse. A betting firm had offered big money to have its name emblazoned on the front of the League of Ireland club’s shirt for the new season, which starts next month.

“There’s a huge problem with gambling in football,” Hoey says. “It’s got its tentacles everywhere in the game. We don’t want it here.”

Having renamed the club’s home ground Head in the Game Park last year, in reference to the club’s commitment to mental health, the last thing he was going to do was take money from a gambling brand.

“The money they were offering would have meant that we’d be able to buy three top-class players,” he says. “They were offering three or four times more than what we would normally get for the jersey sponsorship.”

For a club that teetered close to relegation for much of last season, turning down easy money makes little sense on purely financial terms, but Hoey says the bigger picture is more important. “We are a family and community club,” he says. “Problem gambling ruins lives. It has become normalised. We wanted to ensure that Drogheda United had nothing to do with it.”

The Louth club is supporting a UK initiative, The Big Step, which campaigns against the dominance of betting firms in football. It is impossible to watch a match on TV now and not be assailed by gambling ads, before, during and afterwards. The sight of betting brands and odds on the pitchside hoarding is as much a part of the game now as VAR and diving.

The Big Step was founded by James Grimes, a former gambling addict. He is calling on clubs to cut their ties with gambling. The name of his campaign derives from the fact that Grimes and like-minded people walk from club to club to raise awareness of betting companies’ outsized influence on the game he loves.

“Every Premier League club with the exception of Norwich City have a shirt sponsorship deal or commercial partnership with a gambling company,” he says. “Norwich were set to have a deal too, but there was a huge outcry from fans. Leicester City have five different gambling partners — the most of any club.”

At present, nine of the Premier League’s 20 clubs bear shirt sponsorship from a betting firm. Fulham were the first club to wear a gambling sponsor back in 2003, but the practice has become rampant since. In Scotland, Celtic and Rangers are both sponsored by online gambling giants.

Robin Ireland, a public health activist and academic researcher, studied a Newcastle v Wolverhampton Wanderers game last year and found that viewers were exposed to betting brands 716 times over the 90 minutes of the match.

“It has become so commonplace,” Grimes says, “whether you go to a game or you’re watching on TV. I was a child of the Ray Winstone era and came to believe that to fully enjoy a game you had to place bets while it was being played.”

Influence: Viewers of a Newcastle United v Wolves match last year would have seen betting logos 716 times over 90 minutes

Whatsapp Influence: Viewers of a Newcastle United v Wolves match last year would have seen betting logos 716 times over 90 minutes

He is referring to the Bet365 TV adverts featuring the English actor. The Stoke-on-Trent-based betting firm — which sponsors Stoke City’s shirts and has naming rights on their stadium — was the chief innovator of ‘in-play’ gambling. Amid concerns that in-play betting ads were helping to drive addiction, watchdogs in the UK eventually banned them during live sports events. It was a decision that came too late for Grimes.

“I first gambled at 16 and had my last bet at 28,” he says. “At any one time, I’d have accounts with 50 different companies. In all, I lost about £100,000, but I also lost relationships and friends too. I hate to think of what I put my mother through.”

One of the reasons he established The Big Step was in the hope that children would be spared the “normalisation” of gambling. “I don’t have any children, but if I did, I’d be very wary of taking them to matches, or even watching a game on TV with them,” he says. “Right now, the typical 14-year-old can name scores of betting brands.”

James Grimes, who's leading the British anti-gambling drive

Whatsapp James Grimes, who's leading the British anti-gambling drive

For decades, horse-racing was the sport that went hand-in-hand with gambling, but since the smartphone age, much of the focus — and the spending — has been on football. It is, after all, the world’s most popular sport.

Business Post journalist Aaron Rogan believes football offered betting firms the perfect opportunity to hoover up a huge new audience, including people who had no interest in horses or darkening the door of the bookie’s shop. The author of Punters, an illuminating new book about Paddy Power’s inexorable rise, says that the company’s fortunes aligned neatly with the growth of the Premier League.

“It was online gambling that super-charged Paddy Power into a multinational company, and that really rested on a confluence of things, including the rise of satellite sports at the turn of the millennium,” he says. “By the mid-2000s, football was in every home and was truly a seven-night-a-week phenomenon.”

Rogan says that, since its inception, Paddy Power tried to inject a sense of entertainment into gambling. “In-play betting does that,” he says. “The idea is that the entertainment value of the football match is enhanced, because you’re getting little thrills all the time. Rather than, ‘Who’s going to win between Manchester United and Liverpool?’ You can gamble on every conceivable aspect of the game and mobile gambling makes it so easy to do that.”

Smartphone betting allows punters to bet in real time on just about anything, including the number of corners, the number of shots a player will have on target and who will get the next yellow card.

Brand awareness

The market is ever-growing, and there is a crowded field of operators, with new players emerging all the time. Football is the perfect vehicle for them to build brand awareness. “During lockdown, when fans weren’t allowed into the stadiums, the advertising was even more prominent,” Rogan says. “When West Ham were playing at home, huge Betway logos were draped over the seats. At times it felt more like watching a Betway ad than a football game.”

With enormous inroads already made in the UK and elsewhere, gambling companies are looking hungrily at Ireland, but opportunities for partnerships with sports teams are much more difficult to come by.

The GAA has a blanket ban on sponsorship deals with betting firms. The IRFU does not have a betting sponsorship, although it previously had a deal with Paddy Power. After a much-criticised partnership with the Kenyan betting company Sportpesa, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) says that it will not seek a betting partner.

The League of Ireland has been a happier hunting ground. Reigning champions Shamrock Rovers have a shirt sponsorship deal with the Israeli betting giant 888sport and, last year, “online sportsbook and casino” BetRegal appeared on the shirt of Dundalk.

Just before Christmas, Shamrock Rovers announced on social media that it would be unveiling a major new signing. It turned out to be a racehorse provided by 888. The stunt didn’t go down well with many people associated with the club, including former player Karl Sheppard.

Gift horse: Jockey Barry Geraghty with the Shamrock Rovers 'new signing' via sponsors 888sport

Whatsapp Gift horse: Jockey Barry Geraghty with the Shamrock Rovers 'new signing' via sponsors 888sport

“It’s very disappointing to see a club like Rovers going down this road,” says Sheppard, who had two stints with the club and played for Ireland at underage level. “When I played for them, I had team-mates who were really struggling with gambling addiction. That addiction is rife within football and to have a club promoting gambling like this is very sad to see.”

Lifelong Rovers fan Peter Keane, who used to work in the betting industry, isn’t impressed either. “A lot of us would rather if there were no links between football and gambling. It just seems every time you go to a football match these days or if you’re just watching in front of the telly, every second thing being shoved in your face is a gambling advert.”

Rovers chairman Ciarán Medlar said the sponsorship deal was “not a decision we took lightly. When it was announced last year, he said: “We felt 888 was a firm who were aligned to the ethos of safer gambling. We are aware that gambling addiction is a real challenge and affects many people. It is a responsibility for both us as a club and 888sport that we have to take very seriously.”

Easy and seductive

The pandemic has accelerated the shift from bricks-and-mortar bookies to online gambling. Irish gamblers lost about €1.36bn in 2020 —averaging about €300 for every adult, making the us the fourth-biggest gamblers in the European Union. Nearly half of gambling was online that year, up from 36pc in 2019. By 2025, it is expected that most gambling will be done by smartphone.

A report by academics in Maynooth University and DCU paints a stark picture: “The gamblification of sport has become a major issue in many countries and has resulted in significant numbers of young males experiencing problem gambling in Ireland and around the world.”

Rogan’s book on Paddy Power documents how skilfully the company made mobile gambling so easy and seductive. The growing numbers of people who use mobile betting sites won’t need to be told how user-friendly they are. They are not always easy to leave either.

Irish Independent technology editor Adrian Weckler signed up to LiveScore Bet, the online gambling version of the sports scores app to watch the FA Cup matches it was exclusively streaming. When he tried to quit, he came up against several obstacles.

“The app told me to either email or instant-message the company if I wanted to close or delete my account,” he wrote in this paper on Thursday. “During the customer service exchange that followed, I asked six times for my account to be closed and ‘deleted’. Six times, the customer service agent said no. Instead, I needed to give them ‘reasons’ why I wanted to do that.

“Follow-up correspondence over email wasn’t much better. An initial promise that my account was ‘closed’ changed to it being ‘self-excluded’, which the company said elsewhere would be for six months. So I may have to go through the whole rigmarole again in July. The final straw was when I was sent an acknowledgement of my deletion request, but was told I had to fill out a separate form with photo ID attached, even though it does not require any photo ID to sign up to the betting service.”

The company apologised and said it was an “isolated incident”.

Tony O’Reilly has heard similar stories from clients who are desperate to beat their dependence on gambling. He is a counsellor specialising in helping gambling addicts, having been one himself.

The former postman was once Paddy Power’s biggest customer but his spiralling debts led him to stealing €1.75m from his employer and serving a jail sentence. O’Reilly documented his story in the harrowing book he wrote with Declan Lynch of the Sunday Independent: Tony 10 — the moniker by which he was known among Paddy Power big-wigs. He spent €10m on gambling with the firm.

“[Bookies] make it so easy for you to bet and there are all kinds of inducements, like free bets,” he says. “These companies will do anything to hold on to your business.”

O’Reilly’s first bet was a £1 punt on a match during the 1998 World Cup and soon he was hooked. “It ends up dominating your life. You lose all this money and you try everything to win it back, even though the odds are so stacked against you. When you look at how smartphone technology has moved on since 2011 when I took my last bet, you see that it’s easier now to gamble than ever before. And it’s everywhere.”

O’Reilly is cautiously optimistic that the tide may be turning. As well as campaigns to highlight gambling’s addictive qualities from such figures as Paddy Power co-founder Stewart Kenny, there are political moves in the UK to outlaw shirt sponsorship from betting firms. In Spain, the practice was banned last year — six La Liga clubs started the season with no shirt sponsor.

“I think it would be a really big step in the right direction,” O’Reilly says, “especially when it comes to children. They’re very aware of what sponsor is on the front of the jersey.”

Rogan says several of the gambling giants seem to be anticipating changes in the law. He cites the example of Paddy Power and its ‘Save Our Shirt’ campaign.

Huddersfield Town's controversial Paddy Power shirt from 2019 which landed the club a fine from the English FA

Whatsapp Huddersfield Town's controversial Paddy Power shirt from 2019 which landed the club a fine from the English FA

Huddersfield Town were fined £50,000 by the English FA in 2019 after wearing a ‘sash’-style logo bearing the Paddy Power name for a pre-season friendly in breach of regulations about the size of sponsors’ names. The shirt was a spoof as part of a deal in which the logo was removed from the strip for the rest of the season. “They made a point of saying, ‘We’re sponsoring Huddersfield Town’ but we’re not putting our brand on the shirt.” I think they can see the way all this is going, but of course it was a move that got them huge publicity.”

Drogheda United’s Conor Hoey, meanwhile, believes most of the club’s fans support his anti-gambling stance. “I think people are sick of the way betting firms have taken over football. We’ve had enough,” he says. “We don’t need gambling companies to tell us that we can have more entertainment in our games — they’re more than entertaining as they are.”