How football is kicking back against gambling culture

From shirt sponsorships to easy-access ‘in play’ punts, bookies have permeated the beautiful game. John Meagher reports on how the sport’s betting boom came about — and hears from the campaigners who are determined to end it

Influence: Viewers of a Newcastle United v Wolves match last year would have seen betting logos 716 times over 90 minutes Expand
James Grimes, who&rsquo;s leading the British anti-gambling drive Expand
Gift horse: Jockey Barry Geraghty with the Shamrock Rovers &lsquo;new signing&rsquo; via sponsors 888sport Expand
Huddersfield Town&rsquo;s controversial Paddy Power shirt from 2019 which landed the club a fine from the English FA Expand
It was an offer that Conor Hoey, the chairman of Drogheda United, simply had to refuse. A betting firm had offered big money to have its name emblazoned on the front of the League of Ireland club’s shirt for the new season, which starts next month.

There’s a huge problem with gambling in football,” Hoey says. “It’s got its tentacles everywhere in the game. We don’t want it here.”

