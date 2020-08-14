How father of rescued Galway teen nearly played for Ireland under Jack Charlton

Johnny and Deirdre Glynn after their daughter Ellen and her cousin Sara were rescued after 15 hours stranded at sea Photo: Hany Marzouk

The dad of miracle teenager Ellen Glynn who survived 15 hours stranded on a paddleboard in the open sea, is an Irish soccer hero.

Johnny Glynn, who spoke to the Irish Independent of his overwhelming joy at his daughters and nieces stunning rescue, is himself a hero to many in Galway.

In a football career spanning four decades Glynn has played and coached at a top level in Ireland and came within seconds of making his international debut under Jack Charlton.

Glynn signed for Galway United in 1984, the year he sat his Leaving Cert.

In an interview several years ago Glynn explained where his focus lay at the time.

“I wasn’t academic at 17, so not a difficult juggling act. I just concentrated on football.”

During the first year Galway lost the FAI Cup Final to Shamrock Rovers, who then went on to win the following years inaugural Premier Division ahead of the Tribesmen.

However, in 1986 the westerners beat Dundalk 2-0 in the League Cup Final.

Having garnered attention nationally and internationally Glynn earned a soccer scholarship to Boston University an Glynn emerged as a top scorer.

On return, Johnny joined Shamrock Rovers, debuting as a substitute in 1987’s League Cup Final defeat to Dundalk.

From there he joined Sligo Rovers, and again became leading scorer, but knee complications disrupted the following 18 months.

He then returned to his native city and in a moment that is still celebrated today famously scored a late winner in Galway’s 1991’s historic 1-0 FAI Cup Final victory over Shamrock Rovers:

“It’s only years later you appreciate captaining and scoring the winner for your hometown team ... A fantastic moment and the highlight of my playing career.”, Glynn said.

While on holidays in America that summer Glynn came within seconds of pulling on his boots for Ireland.

In an interview with the Galway Advertiser Glynn said he met the Irish squad on his flight.

“I departed from Shannon and discovered Irish team was on my flight on their way to America for a game against the USA in Boston.

“I met Packie Bonner on the plane and he told me where they were staying in Boston.

“The following day I took my sister Lynda to the hotel hoping to meet the players.

“ In the foyer I met Peter Byrne from The Irish Times who was over to cover the game. He told me Jack was at our FAI Cup final win and as we were speaking, the team arrived in from a training session.

“Peter called Jack over and introduced me. Jack asked “if I had my boots with me”.

“There was of course only one answer. Niall Quinn had pulled out of the squad at the last minute and there were only two strikers in the squad, Tony Cascarino and David Kelly.

“Jack then invited me to join the squad, and Mick Byrne, the team physio, took me up to Mick McCarthy's room to introduce me to the captain.

“The following day I trained with the squad and had a pre-match meal before heading to Foxborough Stadium.

“The game was attended by 51,000 mainly Irish supporters. Ireland led 1-0 and I was going through a warm-up routine when the USA equalised.

“I didn’t get to play, and so did not get an Irish cap, but I was grateful for the opportunity and lucky to be in the right place at the right time,” Glynn said.

Since his retirement Glynn has held coaching roles in Connacht rugby, Galway GAA and the Clare hurlers.

Today Glynn is Galway United’s U-19 manager, and is held the highest regard by the soccer community and people of Galway.

