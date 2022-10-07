How Dubliner's sculpture of ‘Mother and Child’ ended up in one of Italy’s oldest museums

It is the story of how a sculpture by Dublin entrepreneur and artist Paddy Campbell ended a 17-year journey in Italy’s oldest public institution.

Former Ireland rugby international and UNICEF ambassador, Donncha O’Callaghan, unveiled new book Mother and Child – A Secret Hidden In Stone in Bewley’s Café, Grafton Street, along with a two week-long exhibition of Paddy’s works.

The sculptor has become the first Irish contemporary artist to have a work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.

The book tells the story of Mother and Child, depicting a family friend, Emily, nursing her new-born daughter Coco 17 years ago, and is now on permanent display at the historic Museo degli Innocesti.

The book is available at Bewley’s Café for a recommended donation of €20, and all the proceeds will go to UNICEF to help children at risk of famine.

The event had special significance for O’Callaghan as he features in the artist’s famous sculpture, The Day That Changed Ireland, which can be seen at Shannon Airport.

"When I think of UNICEF, there isn’t a more iconic image than a mother looking after her child and we are grateful to Paddy for putting the organisation’s work to the fore with his art,” he said.

"He has the ability to capture a moment in time perfectly in a sculpture, whether it is a mother nourishing her new born or a rugby line-out in full flight."

In his original studio in Fairview, Dublin in 2005, Paddy began a 17-year odyssey where he modelled, created and cast his Mother and Child sculpture in various materials.

This culminated in the Carrara marble version, carved by Dario Tazzioli, which has been installed on permanent display at the Museo degli Innocenti.

“It is a tremendous honour to be able to document this journey, and so fitting that the sculpture of Emily and Coco should find a home in the Innocenti museum, which is unique in exhibiting works of art relating to children,” said Paddy.

“It is part of the oldest public institution in Italy, originally a convento, which had been devoted to the hospitality and protection of children and their rights for six centuries.”

The institute also houses UNICEF’s research centre for child wellbeing which carries out work into infant care and the importance of breastfeeding.

Emily, who travelled from London with Coco to sit for Paddy in his Dublin studio, recently viewed the sculpture with her now 17-year-old daughter in Florence.

“Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot convey,” she said.

UNICEF Ireland Executive Director, Peter Power, said that the charity was extremely grateful for Paddy’s generous support for its work in helping children at risk of famine around the world.

“It is fitting that Paddy’s touching depiction of Mother and Child will find its home in the same institution in Florence as UNICEF’s global research teams,” he said.

“The support generated by his work, and this book, will help to further UNICEF’s mission to safeguard the rights of every child.”