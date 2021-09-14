How Dublin has been left behind in return to 'new normal' as rural towns enjoy fresh lease of life

‘It’s like the weather. When it’s sunny down here, the other side of the main street gets it but we’re always in the shade.”

Betty Heffernan of We Solve IT is trying to explain the nature of Moate’s broadband connection. It seems that the right-hand side of the expansive main street (one of the widest in Ireland) is always basking in a glorious connection speed while the other side is sluggish at best.

The Westmeath town, often known as the “heart of Ireland” for its central location, has got a bad rap over the years.

Motorists used to curse it as one of the worst bottlenecks on the Galway/Dublin road before it was finally by-passed in 2008. Coupled with the recession, the town of more than 2,700 people took a hammering, but it seems that Covid may have helped with its recovery.

Today, the pleasant town is thriving with a steady stream of traffic as people come into the bustling town to grab some lunch and do some shopping. The nearby coffee shop is thronged with lunchtime customers.

A recent study by Google and Apple shows people have returned to normal patterns of life in rural areas and smaller towns. Moate is experiencing some of that bounce-back.

Store owner Ahmed Serour runs Mactech IT and when Covid hit, he reconfigured his business, which had previously rented DVDs. Now it is an internet café with four computer terminals as well as a smartphone and laptop repair store. A lot of his business would come from people needing to use the printer and looking for help with tech-related issues.

Adding to the issues facing remote workers is the poor broadband connection.

“If you’re around the town you’ll have a good connection, but go a little bit off the main street forget about it. There’s a lot of people working from home who can’t access the internet so we sell the dongles where you put a sim card in it because it will get a better connection,” he said.

When the crisis first hit, two business owners had the bright idea of setting up a Facebook page – Moate is Open – to encourage everyone working remote to shop locally.

The support shown by the community has been “massive”, according to Peter Scully. Along with partner Alan Conroy, he owns two shops including Al’s of Moate, as well as Peadar’s Bar, which has outdoor capacity for nearly 500 people.

“Business has been good, there’s been a lot of support from the locals. A lot of them have realised what Moate has to offer,” he said.

“And they’re shopping more in the town as opposed to tipping into Athlone. A lot of people are still remote working and will be for the foreseeable future. I was talking to a couple of people last week and they said the way their job is going, they’re going to do three days in the office and home for two,” he said.

On the broadband, he admits it is “absolutely dreadful” and he has three modems in the pub for the TV.

Betty Heffernan of We Solve IT said that when the crisis first hit, they had a deluge of frustrated remote workers asking for help on issues such as setting up their printers and using their laptops.

“They were asking us to call out to them which of course we couldn’t do but we see less of that now. Everyone has kind of got used to it,” she said.

John Walsh runs Walsh’s drapery and footwear store on the main street and it has been in his family for 65 years. “Things are picking up again. When people were worried about Covid, they were far more likely to shop locally than going farther afield,” he said.

With the majority of the adult population now double-jabbed, freedom of movement has given people a new lease of life as they start to resume familiar habits.

As Peter Scully says, “people are glad to be back out. There’s an elderly man who comes in to get his paper. During the Covid, the elderly were afraid to come into town so we did an awful lot of newspaper deliveries out to them. When I saw him in the shop again, he said ‘It’s good to be able to get back in again.’ The end is in sight thank God.”

Expand Close Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dina Murphy outside The Roasted Bean cafe on Talbot Street, Dublin city centre. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meanwhile, Dina Murphy says it was “scary” reopening the doors of her Dublin coffee shop for the first time after lockdown.

The manager of The Roasted Bean on Talbot Street has seen no shortage of colourful characters over the past 18 years.

But when they first welcomed customers after the third lockdown, the north inner-city street was “like a ghost-town”. “Everything was closed. You looked out and you couldn’t see anybody around. It was so scary,” she said.

While the office workers are still noticeably absent from the streets, Ms Murphy says it’s “getting busier now” with more traffic and footfall.

“You can really see it recently, things are definitely improving. It’s not going to be the same as before but this is a different normality that we’re going to have to live with for two, maybe three years,” she said.

The nearby Ripley Court hotel, once a busy hub for lunchtime trade, recently became a facility for homeless people, while a Chopped outlet near Amiens Street has now closed.

Recent figures released by Google and Apple reveal that Dublin is lagging behind other areas of the country following the relaxation of restrictions. Workplace attendance and public transport usage is still only at half of pre-pandemic levels.

If you want to witness the full effect the pandemic has had on Dublin’s city centre, look no further than the IFSC – the financial heart of the country.

It is 1pm on a sunny weekday afternoon. In normal circumstances, the area would be thronged with smartly-dressed office workers queuing up for €8 gourmet sandwiches.

Now, the CHQ building is eerily quiet, with just a small amount of lunchtime trade from construction workers and shoppers.

There are two customers in the Starbucks at the entrance to the building, while a staff member is wiping down the tables in a languid manner. The Luas trundles past with half a dozen people on it.

The Grafton Barber at Excise Walk is one of the few places with a small queue. Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe said business was “starting to pick up again” in recent weeks but still lags behind pre-pandemic days, when there used to be a queue out the door.

Expand Close Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe outside The Grafton Barber in Dublin's IFSC. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hair stylist Shannon Kehoe outside The Grafton Barber in Dublin's IFSC. Photo: Gerry Mooney

One of the oldest hotels in Dublin, The Address on Amiens Street (formerly the North Star), dates back to 1880 and has seen an entire city grow up around it. The third lockdown brought Dublin to its “lowest ebb”, but commercial manager Seán Reid says things have started to pick up.

“The international corporates are starting to come back, but it’s only a fraction of what it was,” he said. “What we’re seeing now is people living outside of the commuter belt going, ‘I’m working for two days in the office this week so I’ll just stay in Dublin in a hotel for one night’.”

Traffic outside the door of the hotel has also picked up, but footfall is still only at 20pc of the 2019 figure. His journey in from a northside suburb, which took 45 minutes until recently, now takes over an hour following the return of schools.

Mr Reid is hoping for a further pick-up from October 22, when the last of the restrictions are expected to be lifted.

He believes getting white-collar workers back into the city centre is essential for Dublin’s regeneration.

“There’s more movement now,” he said. “There’s a lot of cause for optimism in that we definitely seem to be coming out of the low and dark times that we were in.

“I remember our first American tourist that set foot in the place after lockdown. I came down myself to welcome them into the hotel. It was like, ’you’re back!’”