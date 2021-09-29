How ‘digital divide’ led to exclusion of at-risk young people during pandemic – report

A ‘digital divide’ led to the exclusion of at-risk and marginalised young people during the last 18 months, according to a new report which has revealed the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the country's youth work sector.

According to the independent report commissioned by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), a total of 80,000 fewer young people engaged with youth services over the last 12 months.

A total of 72pc of respondents indicated that young people do not have adequate access to digital products, while 71pc indicated young people are reluctant to engage digitally. Half of respondents cited difficulty in engaging with young people who are ‘at risk’ or marginalised.

According to the report, staff and volunteers found the lack of in-person contact difficult both on a personal level and professionally, in terms of collaboration and working from home caused isolation for some.

Many reported experiencing burn-out with increased stress and there has been a substantial impact on the mental well-being of youth workers and volunteers. Some feel this increases the potential of youth workers leaving the role altogether.

It says staff were supported through training on working digitally, improved digital infrastructure and extra resources, guidance on safety procedures and providing PPE and preparing for returning to in-person provision.

Speaking about the publication, NYCI CEO Mary Cunningham said; “I think we’ll see a lot of movement, I think a lot of people will leave youth work after this, they’ll just go, ‘Jesus, there has to be easier ways of making a living’.

"It’s passion and dedication, you know, but that only goes so far – super, talented, amazing people they’ll just go into something else.

"So I hope that doesn’t happen but that is a risk, if you didn’t look after your staff, if you didn’t mind them, things are going to change, things are going to shake-up, with remote working – people who live in rural areas now can work for a big company up in Dublin, they don’t have to go and work in the local youth club anymore,” she said.

The report found widespread examples of reduced services, a decrease in the number of groups and clubs, and drastically reduced volunteer levels.

A total of 32pc of centres were able to maintain their programmes, 63pc continued but with reduced services and 5pc of respondents to the survey said they had to cancel their services.

In terms of groups and clubs, over 1000 were lost over the period and 92pc attributed the decrease to the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Most organisations saw a decrease in volunteer involvement during the first year of the pandemic, with a 64pc reduction in numbers nationwide - roughly 7,000 volunteers in total.

69pc of organisations experienced a decrease in the number of young people engaging with their services, however 11pc saw increased levels of engagement.

The investigation revealed that 90pc of volunteer respondents used Zoom/video conferencing to engage with young people, 78pc contacted young people through text messaging/WhatsApp and 58pc delivered activity packs to young people.

Youth organisations facilitated a wide range of online activities such as competitions, quizzes, cookery sessions, podcasting and scavenger hunts.

There was an emphasis on various outdoor activities such as ‘walk & talks’, outdoor learning challenges or outdoor Bootcamp groups.

One anonymous respondent said; “young people were really struggling and could have done with the option of coming into the service in a safe controlled way, but this option was taken away and we were forced to work remote[ly] unless [the] young person [was] deemed at ‘crisis’. Youth workers should be allowed to work from a building if the area can be controlled in a safe way.

"Youth work was deemed essential but the opportunities which youth workers are used to working in were taken away – I think this is something that needs to be looked at if lockdown happens again,” they added.

In September 2020 the NYCI published an independent review of the youth work sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in May this year it commissioned a further study to capture the sector’s response 12 months on.

The purpose of the survey was to assess how the youth work sector responded to the challenges presented by Covid-19, how services are being delivered, how youth organisations are supporting the well-being and capacity of staff and volunteers and what supports are required to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

In total 70 young people took the survey, as well as 240 youth work volunteers and 54 youth service managers.

The report recommends additional resourcing to address issues arising from the fallout of the pandemic such as the increased level of safeguarding and child protection referrals.

It says more funding is needed to meet the emerging needs of young people and to prepare for in-person provision, blended approaches to delivery, and re-engagement with young people with continued guidance on restrictions.

The NYCI has called for investment in the supports needed to bring back volunteers, attract new ones and provide appropriate training and ongoing support and advice for members.

It says there should also be spaces in communities where young people can get access to join Zoom calls for college, especially if this is not an option for them at home.