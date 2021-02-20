| 8.6°C Dublin

How David Drumm tried and failed to keep hold of his millions

Ex-banker now reliant on wife after release from prison

David Drumm, who was freed this week, before he was jailed in 2018. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

David Drumm was once a very rich man, earning €15m during his tenure as chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank between 2005 and 2008.

In addition to a healthy bank balance, there was a €2.8m mansion in Malahide, properties in Cape Cod and millions of euro worth of Anglo stock.

But as he was released from prison this week under a “community return scheme”, three years after being handed a six-year term for a €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud, his financial situation could not have been more different.

