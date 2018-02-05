The father of a young boy who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run has said his son was left for dead on the side of the road "like a piece of meat."

The father of a young boy who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run has said his son was left for dead on the side of the road "like a piece of meat."

'How could someone leave a child for dead?' - Dad says son 'lucky to be alive' following hit-and-run

Sean O'Reilly (14) was struck by a car while he was out cycling on the Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght, Dublin on Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Speaking to 'Dublin Talks' on 98FM, John O'Reilly said his son is "lucky to be alive."

"I was at the scene about two minutes after it happened and I wouldn't like anybody to see what I seen... it was horrific. I just can't understand how somebody would leave a child for dead on the side of the road. "Even if the driver was in shock they could have come back, but they didn't."

Mr O'Reilly said his son suffered two breaks in one leg, a shattered elbow, multiple fractures to his skull and "bruises all over." He discovered his son had been seriously injured when he phoned his mobile and a passer-by at the scene answered.

"He's talking now and he knows what happened, but it will be a long road to recovery. The doctors are saying it could take up to six months." Sean's aunt, Ciara O'Reilly, shared a photo on Facebook showing how the bike was split in two.

The 14-year-old was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he is in intensive care.

Gardaí described the car involved as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors