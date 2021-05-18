How concerned should we be about the Indian variant of Covid-19... and what do we know about it now?

The Indian coronavirus variant is the new thorn in the side of the good news of Ireland finally getting control of Covid-19.

In the UK, where there are large local clusters of the variant creating new hotspots, the tone has quickly changed from triumph to caution.

So how worried should we be in this country about the variant derailing our roadmap out of lockdown?

Faster spread

There is still huge uncertainty about exactly how much better the B.1.617.2 variant is at spreading.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently classified the Indian variant as a "variant of global concern".

It said preliminary studies show the mutation spreads more easily than other variants and requires further study.

The variant has already spread to more than 30 countries.

UK scientists say it is still unclear how faster it spreads. There is a "realistic possibility” it could spread 50pc faster than the current UK variant is is currently dominant in this country and in the UK. Others say it might be as high as 60pc.

There is concern in the UK around the variant because it has become dominant in Bolton and Blackburn and has spread to 86 areas of the country, including parts of London.

Tracking the virus

Up to last Friday there were 41 cases of the Indian variant detected in this country.

That is a reported increase from 34 reported on April 30.

India was added to the list of countries on the mandatory hotel quarantine list here since that date. But given its spread to so many countries, several travellers here from abroad could potentially be carrying the virus.

So far it is not fully clear how many of the 41 cases were detected in people who came here after travelling by air or sea or were found through community spread.

Of the first 34 cases, four were spread out within the country and one was under investigation last week,

That is the most worrying form of spread because it means it has successfully moved around within the country and passed from one person to another.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the first 34 cases shows four children were infected, 23 were aged 23 , 5 were 34-44 and two aged 45-64.

Among those infected 21 were men and 13 women.

Dr Cillian de Gascun of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said the key issue is to have good communication between labs and the public health teams around the virus to support investigations.

In order to detect the variant, additional analysis must be carried out known as sequencing.

Some samples are of particular concern and are subjected to sequencing. It can take up two weeks from the point at which a person has an initial test to when the more in-depth analysis results come through.

Public health teams here have received new guidelines on tracking variants of concern, including the Indian variant.

Vaccine protection

One of the big concerns is whether the current Covid-19 vaccines can protect people from getting sick with this new variant. In the UK a small number of people have been hospitalised with the virus.

The majority have not had a Covid-19 vaccine, a few had one dose and one person who is very frail had two doses.

It appears so far there is no robust evidence that reduces the efficacy of vaccines and lab studies are reassuring.

But more time is needed to get real world evidence.

Trinity College's Prof Luke O'Neill told Newstalk that: "The evidence got a bit better last week that the vaccines should still protect against severe disease with that one (the Indian variant).

“Confidence is growing now that the current vaccines should work against variants in terms of stopping the disease progressing.

“And there was evidence - it's lab-based evidence, it's still not fully known - but the evidence did suggest that you will make antibodies with the vaccine that should be able to limit the Indian one.”

Quarantine and travel

For now it appears that mandatory quarantine is here to stay and is key in protecting the country from foreign variants including the Indian variant.

Until more is known about this variant, relaxation around the rules on foreign travel will be delayed. In the meantime, the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines needs to maintain a pace.

The cyber attack is impacting on the amount of data we are getting daily on Covid-19. Currently there is no age breakdown of people being infected and no county breakdown.

That is a weakness at a time when increased surveillance is needed of the variant particularly as the country opens up more.

Back to basics

The basic precautions around virus apply whether it involves a foreign variant or the dominant strain here.

If someone has potential symptoms they should not go to work and self isolate.

Phone their GP and have a test in a HSE centre.

The GP cannot make an appointment electronically but anyone who seeks a test at a testing centre is provided with one.

Mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing are as important as ever.



