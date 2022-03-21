How Charles and Camilla’s visit will bring a multi-million-euro royal bonanza to south-east

THE visit of Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Waterford and Tipperary is expected to deliver a multi-million-euro tourism bonanza for the south-east.

The royal couple will arrive in Ireland on Wednesday but will not have any public engagements until Thursday and Friday when they will tour various sites across Waterford and Tipperary.

A major security operation is in place for the visit, with British royal protection officers liaising closely with gardaí and diplomatic protection corps officials.

Specific details of their Waterford and Tipperary visits are being kept under wraps for security reasons.

However, it is understood that the visits will involve the interests and passions of the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall ranging from heritage, farming, gardens, architecture, equestrian sport, arts, crafts and community development.

Waterford – which will host the bulk of the royal itinerary – is hopeful the visit will match the tourism boom that Cashel and Cork enjoyed following the high-profile state visit by Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2011.

Such was the tourism generated by the queen’s visit to the English Market in Cork city that special arrangements had to be put in place to cope with visitor numbers over future years.

Cork also experienced a massive increase in tourist numbers from the UK.

Waterford ranks as Ireland’s oldest city and boasts strong historic links to previous British monarchs.

Major security inspections have taken place around parts of Waterford city, Cashel and Cahir over recent weeks by the Garda special protection team and members of the British royal security unit.

The Viking Triangle – a sensitively developed part of Waterford city centre that dates back to when the Vikings founded Waterford as Ireland’s first city – is expected to form part of the royal tour, according to WLRFM.

The area features a number of museums and is also close to both Waterford City Hall, Waterford’s Church of Ireland cathedral and the new headquarters of Waterford Crystal.

Other members of the royal family will be undertaking a series of worldwide tours this spring. Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.