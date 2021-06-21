| 15.9°C Dublin

How bullies made schooldays a nightmare: ‘The name calling and jeers were relentless... I had nowhere to hide’

The cruel taunts destroyed his confidence and left his self-esteem in tatters

Sam Bright pictured at Hazelbank country park in Newtownabbey. Photo: Stephen Hamilton Expand

Sam Bright pictured at Hazelbank country park in Newtownabbey. Photo: Stephen Hamilton

Lorraine Wylie

There’s an old adage that says, ‘Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me’.

However, words can often be every bit as painful as a physical wound.

Sam Bright (34) was just 11-years-old when he discovered the psychological harm language can inflict.

