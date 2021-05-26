How Billy Adams’s priest lover ‘financed notorious paedophile’s sexual abuse’

Jade Critchlow was just 11 years old when Northern Ireland’s worst sex offender Billy Adams first raped her.

It wasn’t until six months later that she would be rescued after police burst into an apartment in Blackpool where Jade was being held by Adams.

Waiving her right to anonymity, she has bravely spoken out about the abuse that resulted in Adams being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

For the first time she also reveals the role Fermanagh priest Fr Jeremiah McGrath played in her ordeal.

McGrath was jailed for five years for grooming Jade and providing thousands of pounds in cash to Adams — who he knew to be a sex offender — to pay for hotel rooms where he repeatedly raped the little girl, having told unsuspecting staff that she was his daughter.

Jade said it was about two months into the abuse when the Fermanagh priest was first introduced to her.

“He was horrible, he scared me, I didn’t like him. Once I was locked in a hotel room with him. I started banging the ceiling with a brush and screaming.

“My nan got to know him best. She’s Catholic and she was obviously so happy to have this priest coming into her home.

“I haven’t been to a church since, I wouldn’t step foot in one.

“He’d come to Blackpool, one time he spent like three weeks here. Sometimes they’d go back to Ireland on a boat, I think they went on the ferry and then Billy would come back with more money and start splashing out again.

“The receptionist in the hotel said he was splashing out £4/5,000 a week in the hotel. How’s that possible?”

With multiple convictions in Northern Ireland, the Republic and England, Adams is currently being held in Maghaberry Prison.

He was transferred there from jail in England in 2019 to stand trial for the abuse of a young boy in the 1980s. He was found guilty of two offences and will be sentenced next week for his latest convictions.

Despite being on the sex offenders register, having served a jail term for the rape of an eight-year-old, Adams was able to move to Liverpool and groom Jade, seemingly without restrictions.

“He seen an opportunity with me,” said Jade of the first time she met the man.

A vulnerable child, Jade had already come to the attention of social services.

The Belfast Telegraph contacted Liverpool Social Services and was told that the system has changed so dramatically since 2005 that it may be difficult to find someone who dealt with Jade’s original case.

“Why didn’t social services do anything? He was on a sex offenders register, but why was he allowed to take me to hotels and nothing was done to protect me?” Jade said.

“I’m still being failed by the system. I’ve never had a single counselling session, not one, nothing.”

Jade’s ordeal was to last six months. Adams showered her with gifts, telling people he’d won the lottery. The truth was the money was coming from McGrath.

“I was seeing Billy Adams every day, every single day,” Jade recalled.

“My mum was there as well, but sometimes I’d go out with him on my own. My behaviour got bad, I was a terror. No one asked why, no one noticed apart from my uncle’s ex-partner.

“I think this was around November 2005. She was asking questions and I think she researched who he was.”

McGrath, a former parish priest in Roslea, served half his five-year jail term before being released on licence to a halfway house in Liverpool.

During his trial McGrath admitted having a homosexual relationship with Adams but denied knowing that he was repeatedly raping and sexually abusing Jade, claiming he was so besotted with Adams he was blind to what was happening.

“When I was pregnant I got on a bus in Liverpool and he (McGrath) was just sat there,” she said.

“I didn’t know what to do or who to call, I didn’t have any numbers because I haven’t spoken to anyone since the case. I just had to get off the bus. I kept looking back because I thought I was seeing things.

“I’ve read in the papers about the Catholic Church saying sorry, but I didn’t receive an apology. I really should have received an apology.”

Jade was rescued in November 2005 when the alarm was raised after Adams picked her up in Liverpool and took her to Blackpool.

“He (Adams) went out. About two hours later loads of police arrived at the flat and I felt relieved. I thought finally it was over.

“I found out later my aunty phoned the police and said: ‘He’s taken Jade, he’d got Jade’.

“They took me to the police station. At that time I was still saying nothing was happening, I just said I’d been watching telly.

“About two days after that when I seen my aunty and we sat down and talked and she said: ‘What’s been going on?’

“I still didn’t know what was happening was wrong. Because he was showering me with gifts, I think I thought that’s how people showed affection .”

Jade’s ordeal wasn’t over. She was placed in foster care, and without receiving any counselling or help had to give evidence against Adams.

“The court case was the worst experience of my life. When I was going through the court case that’s when I was in foster care, I went to the court with my foster carer,” she said.

“I didn’t have any family with me, but my foster carer was lovely. We were really close I still speak to her now.

“It was only when I was giving evidence and being asked what happened that I realised what had happened was wrong. I was disgusted.

“After that my mental health was really bad, and still is to this day. Sometimes I wake up crying, it just never ends.

“I can’t remember how long the court case went on for. I know he pleaded guilty to some offences and not guilty to other ones, so I had to give evidence from behind a screen.

“I was 13 by then; it was 2007. It was horrible; courts are scary.

“I do remember clearly the judge having to say to his barrister: ‘Look, come on, she’s a 13-year-old child’.

“I was so relieved when he was found guilty.

"A few hours later I was watching the telly and it came on the news, and I realised then it was a big case.

“I wasn’t shocked when I found out he’d been convicted of other offences. I know there are other victims out there, I would ask them to come forward and know you will be believed.”