How Billy Adams’s priest lover ‘financed notorious paedophile’s sexual abuse’

Jeremiah McGrath

Jeremiah McGrath

Jeremiah McGrath

Jeremiah McGrath

Allison Morris

Jade Critchlow was just 11 years old when Northern Ireland’s worst sex offender Billy Adams first raped her.

It wasn’t until six months later that she would be rescued after police burst into an apartment in Blackpool where Jade was being held by Adams.

