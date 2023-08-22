‘How are we ever gonna get along without you?’ – heartbreak as road victim Savannah Calvert (14) is laid to rest in pink coffin

Family, friends, neighbours and other mourners follow the coffin of teenager Savannah Calvert at St John's Cathedral in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

The family of a young Liverpool FC fan killed in a road accident in Limerick last week told her funeral mass she was “the light of our lives”.

Savannah Calvert (14), who was remembered as “a funny, happy girl who loved life”, was laid to rest in a pink coffin.

Fr Frank O’Connor told mourner’s at St John’s Cathedral that a “tragic storm” of grief had swept through the Calvert and Barry families, who were still in mourning for Savannah’s mother, Jacqueline Barry, who died of cancer eight months ago.

Savannah had bravely lived with cystic fibrosis, which took the lives of her sisters Katie, in 2014, and Sophie, in 2011.

The sports-mad teenager, from Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, died at University Hospital Limerick in the early hours of last Thursday after she was hit by a car in the city last Wednesday night.

Savannah’s coffin was conveyed to the cathedral in a grey framed glass carriage drawn by four black horses and flanked at the altar by replica English Premier League and European Cup trophies, both previously won by Liverpool.

In a tribute to her younger sister, Diane Calvert said: “Oh, Savannah, where do I begin, love? They really broke the mould when they made you. You were the heart and soul of the family, you had us all under your thumb. How are we ever gonna get along without you?

“When Mammy, Sophie and Katie passed away, they broke all our hearts in two, but you've taken the rest of what is left of our hearts.

“We would understand completely if you died from cystic fibrosis that you fought so hard throughout your short life, but we will never ever accept the fact that you were taken away from us in such a horrific way.

“The baby of our family, we would have done anything for you. You were the light of our lives, and nothing is comforting us right now.”

Teenager Savannah Calvert's pink coffin is carried from St John's Cathedral in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Diane said she and her six surviving sisters would miss shopping with Savannah for clothes and make-up.

“We’re going to miss the memories of Christmas, your favourite time, sitting around together, the fire lighting, watching movies, especially the Mamma Mia! movie, which will stay with us for ever,” she said.

Diane thanked the family’s neighbours and friends, local priests and gardaí for their support, as well as the paramedics and staff at University Hospital Limerick who had tried to save Savannah’s “precious” life.

She added: “We love and miss you, Savannah, and we hope you’re happy in your new home in heaven with Mammy, Sophie and Katie. Rest in peace, and pray for us.”

The Liverpool FC anthem formed the centrepiece of a wreath at teenager Savannah Calvert's funeral. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

Mourners applauded and family members left symbols of Savannah’s life beside her coffin, including her Liverpool FC jersey, mobile phone and perfume, and her favourite snack, a packet of crisps.

Fr O’Connor spoke of Savannah’s “great loyalty” to her favourite soccer club, adding: “She was always in a rush at the start of every season to get the new jersey.”

Addressing family members, he highlighted the words of the Liverpool FC anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“The words of that famous worldwide anthem end in this way. ‘For your dreams be tossed and blown, walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart and you’ll never walk alone,” he said.

“But there is something else you need to remember – Savannah does not walk alone, she now walks in the companionship of her beloved mother, Jacqueline, whom she has missed so much. She walks with her sisters Sophie and Katie.

“Let our prayer be that all four of them find peace and rest and love and joy.”

Mourners celebrated Savannah’s life by wearing T-shirts emblazoned with her image and the words “Forever Sister”.

Savannah, who is survived by her father, Dermot, seven sisters and five brothers and grandmother Bonnie Barry, was laid to rest in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.