How an Irish priest in Rome inspired the entire idea of St Patrick’s Day

So, who made St Patrick’s Day ‘a thing’?

This year, Waterford aims to copper-fasten its links to the man who inspired the entire idea of a St Patrick's Day to honour Ireland's patron saint.

At the entrance to Greyfriar's Church in Waterford City stands a sculpture of the famous Franciscan monk, theologian and historian, Luke Wadding.

It was Wadding who succeeded, against all the odds, in having St. Patrick's Day recognised as a major Church holiday and, of course, it later became a worldwide day of celebration.

Born in Waterford in 1588 and ordained as a Franciscan priest in 1613 he quickly became one of the most respected and well-known Franciscan theologians at work in mainland Europe, mostly in Rome where he established an Irish college for clerical students studying for the priesthood.

He became president of the Irish College, Salamanca, in 1617, and the following year went to Rome as theologian to the Spanish mission where he remained for the rest of his life.

Under Fr Wadding's influence, Irish Franciscan Colleges were established in Prague in 1629; Vielun, Poland, in 1645; Paris in 1653 and Capranica, Italy, in 1656.

He published 31 books as well as eight volumes of the history of the Franciscan Order which won him an international reputation.

It is widely held that after he established his reputation in Rome, Wadding wished to remain a priest despite petitions to the Pope to make him a Cardinal.

The Pope himself asked Wadding to lend a learned eye to helping to create a comprehensive calendar of Church saints.

Wadding completed his task dutifully but thanks to his patriotic Irishness, along with all of the well-known saints like Anthony and Francis, Wadding snuck in an extra, slightly lesser-studied Irish saint - Patrick.

March 17 had been observed by the Irish as St. Patrick's Day since the tenth century but only when Wadding gave church sanction to this did it become a huge spectacle of parades and céilithe.

Luke Wadding died in Rome in 1657.

