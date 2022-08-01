How almost 1,400 people have been forced from homes due to paramilitary intimidation in North

Almost 1,400 people presented themselves as homeless to the Housing Executive in Northern Ireland due to paramilitary intimidation in the last five years, it can be revealed.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) also show how many people have been forced from their homes due to anti-social behaviour and intimidation due to sexual orientation or race.

In the 12 months to April, 286 people presented as homeless to the NIHE due to victimisation in a range of forms. Paramilitary intimidation was the most prevalent, accounting for 142 people, down from the previous year’s figure of 236.

Since the beginning of the 2017/18 financial year, 1,392 people have presented as homeless for this reason.

In 2021/22, 17 people said they were made homeless due to anti-social behaviour, 14 due to sectarian intimidation, while there were fewer than five due to sexual orientation and intimidation relating to race.

Homeless presentations due to victimisation of all types have generally been decreasing in recent years. But DUP MLA David Brooks suggested the pandemic may have masked some of the problem.

“During this period there will have been less activity in general, and those suffering intimidation of any kind will have felt less free to leave their homes. Engaging in the community, I’d suggest reasons for the reduction are more nuanced than the figures initially suggest and require further examination,” he said.

“That said, reform of our points system [which is used to allocate housing] also needs to progress at pace.

“I don’t downplay the complexity of striking the correct balance but the current cost-of-living crisis is piled onto a housing crisis. Many believe loading the system so heavily in favour of intimidation points has left it open to abuse and skewed the points system to the detriment of very many ordinary constituents in dire need of housing.”

Mr Brooks said he knows from his own experience recently that even the private rental market is becoming highly competitive, and many landlords are asking for two months rent as a deposit, which puts this option “further and further beyond the means of those stuck on NIHE waiting lists”.

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “While intimidation, of all types, has fallen significantly in recent years, it is still upsetting for those experiencing this type of crime and we’ll continue to assist and support those affected.

“As part of a process to determine intimidation, we will make enquiries from various sources to assist in the decision-making process.

“Our staff will determine whether or not the threshold to apply intimidation points has been met, under the relevant legislation.

“Additional housing points may then be applied to assist the affected household to secure a new tenancy more quickly.”