How almost 1,400 people have been forced from homes due to paramilitary intimidation in North

MLA claims pandemic has masked problem after NIHE reveals figures for past five years

Homes boarded up Expand

Andrew Madden

Almost 1,400 people presented themselves as homeless to the Housing Executive in Northern Ireland due to paramilitary intimidation in the last five years, it can be revealed.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) also show how many people have been forced from their homes due to anti-social behaviour and intimidation due to sexual orientation or race.

