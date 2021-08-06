How a family torn apart spent the hours before tragic killings

Anne O’Sullivan was determined to return to her beloved Raheen, the family farm once operated by her parents. Despite the reservations of her son Mark and the concerns of her neighbour and cousin, Louise Sherlock, Anne believed correspondence sent by her husband Tadg (59) and youngest son Diarmuid (23) to her solicitor signalled hope that a compromise could be achieved over a bitter land inheritance dispute.

Shortly after 5pm on Sunday, October 25, having said goodbye to the Sherlocks, Anne and Mark travelled the short distance back to Raheen.

Anne later told gardaí there was no one home when they arrived – and the farmyard gate was unlocked, which she found unusual.

Ten minutes later, Diarmuid and Tadg arrived at the property.

Diarmuid spoke a few words to his mother – but she was disappointed to note tension with her youngest son and husband.

Tired from her cancer treatment, Anne went to bed shortly after 8pm.

“Mark told me he loved me and I said I loved him too,” she later told gardaí.

She got up during the night and turned off the TV – noting that Diarmuid was asleep on the couch.

At 6am on Monday, October 26, Anne heard the sounds of movement in the house and was perplexed as it was a bank holiday and no one had work commitments.

Shortly before 7am, she heard the sound of a loud noise suddenly coming from Mark’s bedroom. She ran out to investigate and saw Tadg and Diarmuid armed with rifles. When they saw her, they fired further shots at Mark.

Anne then saw her oldest son lying on the ground between the bed and nightstand, covered in blood. She desperately told him: “Hold on, I am going to get you help.”



Mark O’Sullivan (25):

Friends told son to flee for his own safety

Mark was very reluctant to return to Raheen on October 25, fearing for his safety and that of his mother. He wept as they left the Sherlocks – with two of his closest friends, Clara Lucey and Charmilla Raman, urging him to leave home for his own safety.

Ten minutes after he arrived at the Raheen farmhouse, his father and younger brother arrived home. Only a few words were exchanged and such was the atmosphere that Mark went into a separate part of the house with his mother.

Shortly after 6pm, Tadg and Diarmuid left the property without warning.

Having eaten and said goodnight to his mother, telling her he loved her, Mark went to bed.

Shortly before 7am on October 26, Mark was effectively ambushed in his bedroom by his father and brother, both armed with .22 calibre rifles.

Eight shots were discharged and Mark was hit eight times, one fatal shot hitting him in the face and entering his brain.

In a desperate bid to protect himself, he had held up his arms and hands to shield his face – with bullets passing through his arm and into his chest, lacerating his lung and liver.

When later discovered by armed gardaí, Mark was lying in his underwear between the bed and nightstand, with the duvet cover caught in his legs.



Tadg O’Sullivan (59):

Husband sided with younger son over land

It is unclear if Tadg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan were deliberately absent from the Raheen farmhouse when Mark and Anne arrived home on the Sunday evening.

They had left the farmyard gate unlocked – and arrived home between 10 and 15 minutes after the mother and eldest son arrived back at Raheen.

Hopes for a reconciliation were quickly dashed when only a few words were spoken between the quartet, and Mrs O’Sullivan noted tension.

Shortly after 6pm, Tadg called Diarmuid and the pair went out to Tadg’s car and drove away.

It is unknown where they went – or what time they returned.

A gun safe in Tadg’s bedroom contained a shotgun and two .22 calibre rifles, a .22 bolt action CZ rifle and a .22 semi-automatic Squires Bingham rifle.

Shortly before 7am, Tadg and Diarmuid shot Mark several times as he struggled to get out of bed.

The last words they spoke to the horrified mother was: “There’s your solicitor’s letter for you.”

As Anne fled on foot to raise the alarm, her last sighting of Tadg was him pacing up and down across the farmyard while holding the rifle.



Diarmuid O’Sullivan (23):

Made mother watch older brother die

Diarmuid arrived back at the Raheen farmhouse on the evening of October 25 with his father, greeting his mother and older brother coldly.

The family then effectively split into two groups, Mark staying with his mother, Anne, and Diarmuid going with his father, Tadg.

Sometime after 6pm, Diarmuid left Raheen in his father’s car.

It is unclear what time they returned but Diarmuid had decided to watch TV before bedtime, being spotted by his mother sleeping on the couch with the TV still on.

Ballistics experts were unable to determine which rifles the father and younger son used in killing Mark.

However, both waited to discharge the final volley until Anne O’Sullivan arrived in the hallway to witness it.

Diarmuid is believed to have taken the house phone from its cradle – and also to have taken his mother’s mobile phone.

The last sighting Anne had of Diarmuid was him smashing the phones on the concrete in the farmyard, watched by his father.

It is believed it was Diarmuid who placed a large new padlock on the farmyard gate – preventing his mother from using her car to go and raise the alarm.

The woman, who was battling terminal cancer, was forced to run one kilometre across the fields, using ditches to hide herself from Tadg and Diarmuid, to raise the alarm at Jackie and Ann Cronin’s house.

Gardaí received notification of the firearms incident at 7.22am and were at the scene at 7.37am. However, the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid – who had both taken their own lives – were not found in a field by a fairy fort until lunchtime.