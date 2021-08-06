| 14.9°C Dublin

How a family torn apart spent the hours before tragic killings

Hopes of a reconciliation dashed amid air of tension in home, writes Ralph Riegel

Grief: Anne O&rsquo;Sullivan attends the funeral of her son Mark at St Mary&rsquo;s church in Kanturk. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Ralph Riegel Twitter Email

Anne O’Sullivan was determined to return to her beloved Raheen, the family farm once operated by her parents. Despite the reservations of her son Mark and the concerns of her neighbour and cousin, Louise Sherlock, Anne believed correspondence sent by her husband Tadg (59) and youngest son Diarmuid (23) to her solicitor signalled hope that a compromise could be achieved over a bitter land inheritance dispute.

Anne O’Sullivan (61):

A mother torn between sons and husband

Shortly after 5pm on Sunday, October 25, having said goodbye to the Sherlocks, Anne and Mark travelled the short distance back to Raheen.

Anne later told gardaí there was no one home when they arrived – and the farmyard gate was unlocked, which she found unusual.
Ten minutes later, Diarmuid and Tadg arrived at the property.

