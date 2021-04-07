| 2.6°C Dublin

How a century after his death, €15m legacy of wealthy banker will go to St Vincent De Paul

Regulator aims to dissolve charitable trust set up by former governor of Bank of Ireland who died in 1920

Eavan Murray

The generous legacy of a wealthy and charitable banker who died over 100 years ago is still being felt today.

Wellington Darley, who died in October 1920, left an estate worth £234,954 – worth an estimated €15m in today’s money.

