How a €70 debt resulted in a Traveller gang bringing a Brazilian 'murder squad' to Offaly

Innocent children at risk of being caught in the crossfire - source

Ken Foy

Four Brazilian nationals who are suspected of being part of a "murder squad" are in garda custody tonight after officers seized a submachine gun and sawn-off shotgun as part of a major intelligence operation.

Senior sources said that the Brazilians had been hired by a Traveller gang to target the home of a man in the Arden View estate of Tullamore.

A feud in the Offaly town, that started over a €70 drugs debt, has been spiralling out of control over the past month and has now escalated to the point where innocent children could be murdered.