Housing trusts urged to change rules on sub-letting to help ease accommodation shortage

THE Government and housing trusts have been urged to release desperately needed rooms in 55,000 homes nationwide by easing draconian rules on tenants sub-letting.

Ireland currently has 120,000 tenants in 55,000 homes which are owned and operated by housing trusts and associations.

The inability to allow these rooms to be harnessed to ease Ireland's accommodation crisis will be one of the dominant issues at a special housing meeting to be held in Dublin tomorrow.

The meeting - to be held at the Riasc Centre in Swords at 7pm - will focus on accommodation issues including the need for more Irish families to host Ukrainian refugees.

Sandy Blackley, a Cork-based accountant whose family has hosted two Ukrainian mothers and their sons since last year, said Ireland has additional housing capacity which can be harnessed not only to help with refugee accommodation but also for third-level students and workers, including trainee teachers, nurses and gardaí.

He said subletting rooms from Ireland's 55,000 housing trust properties was a resource that, until now, has not been tapped.

"These tenants would be allowed to benefit from the same exemption as council tenants who are allowed to earn up to €14,000 per annum from letting a spare room to a third-level student, a teacher, a nurse, a garda or any other person struggling to find a place to stay in our cities," he said.

"There would be no reduction in their social welfare benefits and with no liability for income tax."

However, strict rules governing such housing trusts are an issue.

"These tenants are not allowed to do so because under the terms of their lease they are debarred from subletting a room on pain of eviction."

Mr Blackley said the onus was now on the Government and housing trusts to review their rules given Ireland's need to ensure every possible housing resource was used to its maximum potential for humanitarian and economic purposes.

"In October 2022 I sent an email to Minister Simon Harris and Minister Darragh O'Brien (on the issue)," he said.

The Department of Housing replied that it was a matter for housing trusts rather than for Government.

"I was told that the housing associations are independent bodies who are entitled to set their own rules."

Mr Blackley said that a common sense approach to the matter by Government and housing agencies in terms of updating and amending rules would prove a win-win for tenants, those in need of housing and wider society.

He added that it would also provide vital temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees - and ease pressure on the Irish tourism industry where pressure is mounting for hotel beds to be returned to tourism rather than be used for humanitarian purposes.

Last year, 24,000 Irish people pledged accommodation at the start of the Ukraine war but only 6,223 are currently hosting a total of 13,699 Ukrainian guests.

Ireland has currently provided shelter for almost 80,000 Ukrainian refugees.

However, there are fears that the impact of the Nova Kakhovka dam destruction, regional flooding and intensified fighting as part of Ukraine's summer offensive could see almost 500,000 more refugees seek shelter across Europe.

Europe has already taken in over eight million Ukrainian refugees, the overwhelming majority being women, children, the sick and elderly.

Ireland could now be asked to accommodate between 20,000 and 40,000 more refugees.

However, major Irish tourism interests warned that having critical hotel capacity taken up over the medium and long-term by refugees would have a serious knock-on impact.

Fáilte Ireland boss Paul Kelly and Irish Tourism Industry Confederation chief executive Eoghan O'Mara Walsh have already warned that hotel beds need to be returned to tourism purposes as a priority.

In Donegal alone, some 50pc of hotel bed capacity was being used for humanitarian rather than tourism purposes.

Tourist resorts including Youghal in east Cork has also seen critical tourism bed capacity diverted to humanitarian uses.

A secret Government memo last May warned of a potential €1.1bn hit to the tourism industry because of a lack of hotel bed capacity and the implications for tourism and the hospitality sector of using hotel beds long-term for refugees and for other humanitarian purposes.

Mr Blackley said it was clear that more Irish families are willing to host Ukrainian refugees - and called for an increase in the Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP), the subsidy paid to families who host those fleeing the war.

He said a sliding scale payments system, allied to accurate information and testimonials from families who have hosted Ukrainian families, would lead to hundreds more families entering the host system.