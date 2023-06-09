Housing remains greatest source of inequality in Ireland, says new report to Government

Housing remains the greatest source of inequality in the country, according to a comprehensive report on how Ireland is doing.

A detailed analysis of the quality of life in Ireland, which examined people’s well-being across 11 key areas, largely suggests that the state is doing very well.

The area of environment, climate and biodiversity was the only one of the 11 dimensions where the state performed negatively.

But evidence also shows that some groups of people - including lone parents, migrants, renters, ill and disabled people - experience inequality in Ireland in a “high proportion” of different standards of life.

The Government has today published Ireland’s Well-being Framework, a report which helps politicians and policy makers to have a more “holistic” understanding of how people are doing.

While the report found Ireland was performing positively in the area of housing, “there is clear evidence of inequality – the highest level across all dimensions".

It found “a very large difference in the proportion of households paying over 40pc of income on housing costs depending on tenure status,” with less than 1pc of homeowners experiencing housing cost overburden.

This is compared to 10pc of those renting at market price and over 4pc of those renting at reduced price who spend more than 40pc of their income on rent.

The report also found “strong evidence of inequality” between different groups in the area of income and wealth, but warned that this analysis was based on a specific moment in time - when a family could be renting, experiencing unemployment, supporting children or in retirement.

“If these indicators could take account of income and wealth over the entire life cycle, these results would likely be more equal,” the report said.

This is the second time that the annual analysis has been published, and it will help ministers to decide how and where to spend money in the upcoming Budget.

It measures how well the country is doing across 11 different areas.

Overall, the 2023 report showed that Ireland’s performance was positive across 10 of these 11 areas. The only area where the state was performing badly was Environment, Climate and Biodiversity.

The research also focused on equality and sustainability, and Ireland’s performance across most of the 11 areas were also analysed to see how sustainable or equal they were.

This research found that “several groups experience inequality across a high proportion of indicators.”

“These are women, single-parent households, people living alone, immigrants/non-Irish, unemployed people, households with lower incomes, households in rented accommodation, and people with long-term illness or disability,” the report said, adding that there may also be “other groups that experience inequality that the available data does not show.”

Of the 11 areas examined, two showed “particularly large average differences between groups.” These were the standards of housing, and income and wealth.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the research “helps us to assess where we are and to make better choices and decisions in future.”