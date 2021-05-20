Housing Minister says hiking stamp duty on apartments could have ‘potentially catastrophic’ effects on building into the future

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said it was in the national interest that apartments be treated differently, tax-wise, to houses and duplexes. Photo: Colin Keegan

INCREASED stamp duty and a ban on bulk buying of apartments would have “potentially catastrophic” consequences on the building of apartments, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Government has come under fierce scrutiny for its decision to omit apartments from the increased stamp duty that will be placed on houses and duplexes.

Opposition politicians have accused Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister O’Brien of being “anti-city” in their approach.

Speaking today, Mr O’Brien said he was advised that if apartments were included in the new measures, this would have a “catastrophic” consequence for their development.

“The advice was that if we were to include apartments in the measures that it would have had, potentially, a catastrophic effect in relation to future developments of apartments that we do need,” he said.

“That is the advice that we got, particularly from the Department of Finance. I want people living in our apartments and in our cities, and the other measures we’re bringing in are going to help that happen.”

Minister Donohoe last night outlined to the Dáil why apartments will not come in for increased taxation.

“There is a significant risk that developers would exit the apartment-building market, that projects would no longer be viable and that an important element of our future housing strategy would be lost,” he said.

The new stamp duty of 10pc applies to buyers of more than 10 houses or duplexes.

Last night, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar told his parliamentary party that a tax on vacant properties needs to be considered by the Government.

Mr O’Brien said that he is considering a vacant homes tax.

“Hoarding a vacant property – we have to look at potential tax measures that we can bring in to disincentivise that,” he said.

He said that there may be measures taken around local property tax to tackle this issue, as well as artificially increased rents by landlords.

He was speaking as the Government announced €25m for the restoration of Trinity College Dublin’s Old Library, which is home to the Book of Kells.

The library now faces “significant conservation and environmental challenges” as pollution and dust are taking their toll on the building, as well as a need to update environmental control and fire-protection measures.

Recent fires in similar heritage sites across the globe have also provided a “stark warning”.