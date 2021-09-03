| 12.5°C Dublin

Housing Minister O’Brien is trying for the breakthrough five others failed to achieve

Darragh O’Brien is the sixth heavy-hitting politician in only a decade to face into Ireland’s housing crisis. At the kindest estimate, the previous five achieved limited results.

The housing minister follows in the footsteps of the Labour trio Willie Penrose, Jan O’Sullivan and Alan Kelly and Fine Gael pair Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy.

The first political recognition of the emerging problem came in March 2011 when Westmeath Labour stalwart Penrose was named on the same day as the rest of Enda Kenny and Eamon Gilmore’s Fine Gael-Labour cabinet as “super junior minister” attached to the Environment Department and responsible for “housing and planning”.

