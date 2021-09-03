Housing Minister O’Brien is trying for the breakthrough five others failed to achieve

Darragh O’Brien is the sixth heavy-hitting politician in only a decade to face into Ireland’s housing crisis. At the kindest estimate, the previous five achieved limited results.

The housing minister follows in the footsteps of the Labour trio Willie Penrose, Jan O’Sullivan and Alan Kelly and Fine Gael pair Simon Coveney and Eoghan Murphy.

The first political recognition of the emerging problem came in March 2011 when Westmeath Labour stalwart Penrose was named on the same day as the rest of Enda Kenny and Eamon Gilmore’s Fine Gael-Labour cabinet as “super junior minister” attached to the Environment Department and responsible for “housing and planning”.

However, the genial Westmeath man’s stay in the post proved very short-lived as he resigned in November of that year in protest at the closure of the military barracks in Mullingar. Read More Limerick city Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan moved into the post soon afterwards and stayed there until she became Education Minister in July 2014. It was during her term that it became increasingly clear the shuddering halt to house building in the wake of the 2008 banking and property market collapses was taking a huge toll. In May 2014, both coalition parties, Fine Gael and Labour, suffered major reverses in local and European Parliament elections and Eamon Gilmore was ousted as Labour leader in favour of Joan Burton. Fine Gael’s Paudie Coffey, from Waterford, became junior housing minister, but the struggling government stressed that housing was to be a priority for its remaining 18 months in office. So, enter Labour’s Alan Kelly as Environment Minister, taking a much more prominent role in efforts to resolve the ever-growing housing problem. His many initiatives included a two-year curb on rent rises. With the hung Dáil that followed the February 2016 general election, and the 70 days of talks to form a Fine Gael-led minority government, the job was finally upgraded to the title of Housing Minister. This time the task fell to Simon Coveney, who would soon add to the plethora of initiatives already put out there by his predecessor. Only weeks after his appointment, Coveney launched Rebuilding Ireland, pledging 47,000 social housing units by this year, with a capital budget of €5.5bn and radical action to deal with an ever-growing problem of homelessness. When Leo Varadkar succeeded Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader in June 2017, Coveney moved to the Foreign Affairs Department and the housing job went to Varadkar’s successful election agent, Murphy. He announced a review of Rebuilding Ireland, which was less than a year old at the time. Fine Gael’s Damien English of Meath West joined Murphy and worked hard. Clearly, Covid did not help things. But suffice to say, Murphy has since quit politics.