Housing Minister hopes ‘at the very least’  mica victims will get ‘a real 90pc’ as motion for 100pc redress adopted in Dáil 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said he hopes homeowners affected by mica will get ‘at least a real 90pc’ after a motion was passed in the Dáil for 100pc redress.

Today the Dáil adopted a Sinn Féin motion calling for a 100pc redress scheme for people affected by mica and the Government did not oppose the motion.

Earlier in the day thousands of people gathered in Dublin for a protest demanding a 100pc redress scheme for housing defects caused by the mineral mica.

The existing redress scheme is a 90pc-10pc split with the homeowner paying 10pc of the cost of repairing or rebuilding the home. It has been heavily criticised and the Government has accepted that in most cases more than 10pc of the cost is falling on homeowners.

This is due to a number of reasons, including those affected having to rent other accommodation while their home is being repaired or rebuilt.

Many have also deemed the scheme unfair as the pyrite remediation scheme fully compensated owners of affected homes in Dublin.

"Comparing one scheme to another is a difficult thing to do because mica is far worse and it's far more disruptive,” Mr O’Brien told RTÉ’s Prime Time.

"So, I would see that this issue of where people entered into a scheme where they thought they were getting 90pc and making a contribution that it has seen a much wider gap, I want that resolved.”

When asked if these homeowners will get more than 90pc under the new scheme, he said: “I would hope at the very least they would get a real 90pc but I want to see that happen.

“This is a complex process that is resolvable. I didn’t create this scheme and the dáil in fairness accepted the scheme is found not to work.”

Earlier today, Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said the issue of homeowners paying rent while their house is being worked on would be “dealt with”.

Presenter Sarah McInerney asked the Housing Minister on Prime Time if “dealt with” meant that rent would be paid.

"Exactly what he [the Taoiseach] meant is the working group that I'm involved in will look and deal with this aspect and we can,” said Mr O’Brien in response.

“I don’t want to rule anything out or put a red line on anything. If you look at rent, testing, all of those areas I want to see addressed within the working group which I’ve set a time-bound of July 31.”

When asked for a third time if rent would be paid for homeowners, he said: “Absolutely in the sense of it - I’m not going to negotiate it and agree to the scheme with you here on Prime Time.”

Ms McInerney then asked if “deal with” really means “we will look into it”, to which he responded: “No, there's a willingness from us to actually make this scheme better than it was and an element of that is of course rent and I see rent as one of the items that we can deal with and we will deal with it.”

It has been estimated that around 4,500 to 5,000 homes could be affected by the mica blocks, with Mr O’Brien expecting the scheme to cost up to €1.5bn.



