Housing Minister gives go-ahead to 100-bed homeless treatment facility following €30 million investment

Sixty-four extra beds and new treatment facilities will open in inner city Dublin in 2021 following a €30 million investment, it has been announced.

This will bring the existing 36 bed facility in Usher’s Island, Dublin 8, to 100 beds. The medical centre provides addiction recovery facilities for homeless people in the city.

Development on the site is set to begin at the end of this year and is hoped to be completed by 2021.

This investment will upgrade the facility from 36 beds to 100 beds as well the addition of a rapid access stabilisation programme which caters for homeless people who are HIV positive.

Speaking at the launch of the annual Simon Community report this afternoon, Minister Murphy said that the department of housing is doing all it can to combat homelessness.

“We’ve looked at every possible solution, we’re always looking at new solutions to help people more and to help them more quickly and we know that the fundamental issue for many cases is of supply,” he said.

“We’ve seen reports in recent years of families in homelessness and that is unacceptable and it is wrong and there are too many people in emergency accommodation.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

In response to questions about objections from locals in Usher's Island to the proposed facility, for which planning permission has already been granted, he said that there are people struggling from addiction all over the country.

“There are people struggling from different problems all over the country, we have to make sure that we are putting in place the best care and support all over the country and that means putting them into places like Usher’s Quay,” the Minister said.

CEO of the charity Sam McGuinness said that the upgrading of the facility is a “miracle”.

“The miracle of Usher’s Island and a hundred beds being set up there, finally shows that we can make miracles happen,” he said.

“This new purpose-built facility at Ushers Island is not about just changing lives, it is saving the lives of those who are among the most vulnerable people in our society,” he said.

The Simon Community annual report shows that 7,684 people were supported by the charity in 2018, a 22pc increase from the previous year.

This is the second year in a row that the number has risen by 22pc, as the 2017 annual report saw the charity help 6,285 people, a 22pc increase from 2016.

“We can see that the homeless and housing crisis continues to escalate,” Mr McGuinness commented.

The charity has also increased its accommodation stock to 672 units, accommodating 2,200 people throughout the year.

According to the report, 3,404 men, women and children were prevented or moved on from homelessness through our sustainment and resettlement services, which is a 14pc increase since 2017.

“This 14pc increase means that 1,724 adults and 1,680 children would be otherwise reliant on emergency accommodation,” he added.

