Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien insists revised mica scheme is ‘100pc redress’

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has insisted that the new revised mica scheme is “100pc redress”, despite some homeowners disputing this.

Last week Cabinet ministers signed off on a revised scheme that will allow homeowners of mica-affected homes to be able to seek redress from the State of up to €420,000.

It follows a long-running campaign seeking for 100pc redress by mica campaigners.

The grant will be calculated on the cost per square foot of rebuilding the existing home and the Department of Housing will agree this cap with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week, Mr O’Brien said: “It is 100pc redress under all five options, there are five remediation options.

“The existing scheme was 90pc and the grants were capped at €247,000 and it was a 90pc scheme.

“Where we are getting to now is a 100pc scheme, so not just on the demolition option but on all the other remediation options.

“All of those options are increased to 100pc and on top of we have increased to €20,000 for rent and storage.”

Mr O’Brien said the relationship between the Government and homeowners is in “a much better place now”.

He added: “What we need to do is stay realistic on this as well it has been a very difficult time for residents with a scheme that was brought in with the best of intentions but didn’t work at all."

The Housing Minister said family homes and homes that have been damaged the worst will be dealt with first.

He said between Donegal, Mayo and a few other counties there are about 7,500 homes that will be eligible for redress under the scheme.

"We do need cost-containment measures in it and we do need to prioritise those family homes where families are living,” he said.

"We have got to operate under the ‘worst first principal’, and that is bringing in a damaged category rating for the homes so the homes that are in the worst shape should be done first, there will be a big piece of work here.”