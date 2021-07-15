Housing Minister confirms that 115 home Kildare development won't be sold to investment fund

Housing Minster Darragh O’Brien has confirmed the Mullen Park development in Maynooth will not be sold to investment funds, and will be individually sold to buyers.

The Minster has said the 115- home development of Mullen Park, Maynooth will be sold only to homeowners, and not to institutional funds as originally planned.

There has been controversy over investors buying up large numbers of houses in new estates, pricing homeowners in Ireland out of the housing market. The issue has put pressure on the government to crack-down on these funds bulk buying property.

Mr O’Brien acknowledged the “frustration” expressed by people and said large funds purchasing blocks of homes is “totally unacceptable”.

The Minister outlined the government’s effort to increase the stamp duty and prohibit the bulk buying of homes in new planning guidelines.

On Twitter, Minister O’Brien said, “I’ve been very clear that funds snapping up homes where there is a clear demand from buyers and no viability issues is totally unacceptable so I’m pleased to hear that homes in Mullen Park, Maynooth, will now be sold only to owner occupiers and not to an institutional investment fund.

“I heard the frustration people expressed loud and clear. I got it and we did take action. We increased stamp duty and we've prohibited bulk buying of houses and duplexes in new planning guidelines. I’m acutely aware of our housing crisis. Every measure I take is a genuine attempt to make it better,” he said.

The remaining new 115 three- and four-bedroom homes in Mullen Park are said to be offered for individual sale between now and early 2022 rather than sold as a block to a UK property investor.