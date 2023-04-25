Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil over his new steps to encourage the building of homes.

“Where I come from, Housing for All is more popularly known as Housing for No-one, because that's the experience of people out on the ground,” she said.

“I don't know whether to be more taken aback by your sense of self-congratulation, or the obvious inertia in which you wallow.”

But Mr Varadkar shot back: “A much better Opposition party would be saying ‘we welcome all the things they (the Government) are doing’.”

He said the Government had invented the successful concept of cost-rental in Ireland.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik agreed with Ms McDonald that the latest moves amounted to “a direct subsidy to developers”.

She told the Taoiseach that the announcement by a fifth Fine Gael TD that he was to “jump ship” - Michael Creed is retiring at the next General Election - showed “a lack of confidence on your side of the House”.

But Mr Varadkar said it might come as news to Ms Bacik, but he understood that two or three of Labour’s seven TDs would be retiring at the next election.

She would be losing up to a third of her parliamentary party.

Ms McDonald said the removal of development levies and subsidisation of cost-rental builds, announced by the Government today, was a support to developers - instead of actively public building by the State.

“The removal of the levies is a viability measure,” she said. “It carries with it no guarantee of reduction in cost to the end buyer. In other words, it does absolutely nothing in terms of the affordability dilemma.

“You've set targets that are too low - you don't even meet them. You've sky-high house costs, sky-high rent, and today you come forward with a whole fanfare.

“Your big idea is actually a very small idea - which is not going to have the the required impact to ensure that people can actually access homes.

“Can I ask you why no additional money was provided for local authorities and approved housing bodies (AHBs) in your big idea today?” she asked.

The Taoiseach listed some achievements, then added: “Today’s announcement isn't the totality of what we're doing on housing.

“Only a few weeks ago, we announced additional money for local authorities. What we announced today is additional funding to bring derelict properties and vacant properties back into use.

“That's going to make a big difference all over Ireland and I hope you'll support us more.

“The removal of development levies for a year will encourage an acceleration of new building. The taxpayer will cover the cost of that public infrastructure, with a view to bringing down the cost of construction, and bringing down the cost of new housing.

“And that should be the kind of thing that you should be for,” he added.