Housing crisis major factor in teacher shortages as schools forced to recruit unqualified staff

The housing crisis is a key factor in a growing problem of teacher shortages, a new survey has found.

Post-primary schools are being forced to use unqualified teachers because of severe staffing shortages classes.

Almost half (46pc) second-level schools have unfilled teaching vacancies, according to the survey.

The lack of housing and the cost of renting accommodation is widely blamed.

Two in three (64pc) teachers stated that the housing crisis causing emigration while two in five (41pc) principals reported that the cost of local accommodation was a deterrent to working in their school.

Almost three in four of those surveyed (73pc) said teachers were emigrating for better paid jobs elsewhere.

The results highlight how teacher shortages have hit crisis point in post-primary schools, with consequences for students.

Three in four (75pc) principals received no applications for an advertised post or posts in the current school year.

Almost every school (95pc) cited difficulties in recruiting teachers since August 2022.

In one in three cases (34pc) teachers designated for special education are being diverted to mainstream classes, removing vital support from the most vulnerable pupils.

Principals are also being forced to drop subjects because they cannot find an appropriate teacher, with almost one in five schools (19pc) in that situation.

Recruitment problems were compounded by the non-availability of substitute teachers, the survey found.

Since September 2022, almost 9 in 10 (88pc) schools have had situations where no substitute teachers were available to fill teacher absences due to sick leave and other short-term absences.

It meant that the principal or deputy principal had stand in or pay student teachers to provide substitute cover.

More than four in five (over 80pc) principals employed a non-qualified teacher to provide substitution.

As well as that, 81pc of schools employed at least one unqualified teacher for a teaching post.

The stark findings emerged in a Red C survey for the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI), conducted last month, with responses from 1,975 classroom teachers, 56 principals and 75 deputy principals.

ASTI president Miriam Duggan said they were “deeply concerned about the impact of teacher shortages on our students; on their education and on their future lives”.

She said it was “shocking” that “schools are being forced to use unqualified teachers, to divert resources away from students with special education needs, and to drop subjects from the curriculum”.

In some cases it means that the higher and ordinary level students are grouped together, or that students from different years are in merged classes.

Students are also losing out in other ways with a curtailment of extra-curricular activities,

Teachers who participated in the survey identified four key drivers behind the teacher supply crisis:

*teaching is no longer viewed as an attractive profession

*better remuneration in other careers

*the legacy of two tier pay rates introduced in 2010

*the housing crisis, which is causing teachers to emigrate.

Almost three in four, 73pc of principals stated that teachers are emigrating to get better paid teaching jobs elsewhere and 66pc of classroom teachers cited better remuneration in other careers.

Two in in three ( 64pc) of teachers cited the housing crisis a factor in causing emigration in the profession while 41pc of principals stated that cost of local accommodation was a deterrent to working in their school.

The survey findings also show that job satisfaction amongst teachers is also continuing to drop, with 44pc reporting they were satisfied or very satisfied with their job compared to 50pc in 2022 and 63pc in 2021.

More than three quarters said they had considered leaving the profession with over a quarter frequently considering doing so.